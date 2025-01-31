SDC Partners with Singular to Advance Secure AI Solutions in Healthcare

The collaboration introduces innovative AI technology while ensuring data security and the data you want and actionable insights you need at your fingertips

TEMPE, Ariz., Jan. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SDC has partnered with Singular exclusively to integrate secure closed-loop AI capabilities into clinical research technology offerings. This initiative provides the tools to leverage the full power of artificial intelligence while maintaining the security and integrity of study, customer and patient data.

“Singular’s technology enhances our ability to continue to deliver secure and efficient solutions, while also integrating an exclusive AI platform designed specifically for SDC customers,” said Richard Abelson, CEO of SDC. “The SDC Sidekick will simplify how study personnel interact with their data, providing Clinical Research professionals with clearer insights into their trials and improved visibility into emerging trends.”

Unlike external AI tools that may expose sensitive data to third-party risks, the embedded AI solutions developed through this partnership will remain fully integrated within SDC’s ecosystem. This ensures unmatched levels of confidentiality, compliance with stringent data protection regulations, and enhanced operational efficiency for clinical research studies.

“Our collaboration with SDC exemplifies how AI can drive impactful change while maintaining the utmost standards of privacy and trust,” said Uday Chandra, CEO of Singular. “Together, we’re pioneering a new era of secure and efficient research technology.”

Key Benefits of AI-enabled Technology:

Secure Data: Minimizes breaches with closed-loop AI.

Improved Outcomes: Streamlines decision-making for better care.

Optimize Resources: Automating processes, faster analysis, and actionable insights.

Faster Trials: Reduces timelines by 30%.

About SDC

SDC is a leading provider of innovative healthcare technology solutions, dedicated to improving patient outcomes through secure, efficient systems. With a focus on leveraging cutting-edge technology to address the evolving needs of healthcare providers, SDC is at the forefront of industry advancements.

About Singular

Singular is a pioneer in artificial intelligence technology, specializing in secure, closed-loop systems for the healthcare and life sciences sectors. Singular’s mission is to enable organizations to harness the transformative power of AI while maintaining the highest standards of data privacy and trust.

Media Contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

