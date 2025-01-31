STARDEER Announces Establishment of Regional Center in Africa to Deepen Global Market Strategy

New York, NY, USA, Jan. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global leading digital asset trading platform STARDEER has recently announced the establishment of its first regional service center in Africa, marking a significant advancement in the company's globalization strategy. Following the successful establishment of regional centers in the Asia-Pacific and European regions, this move into Africa demonstrates STARDEER's strong commitment to regional development and highlights its global leadership in compliance and lawful operations.









As a platform holding a U.S. MSB (Money Services Business) license, STARDEER has been dedicated to adhering to regulatory standards worldwide, ensuring the legality and compliance of its operations. The acquisition of the MSB license not only serves as a core proof of the company's compliant operations but also lays a solid legal foundation for STARDEER's development in the African market. The MSB license requires the platform to strictly implement anti-money laundering (AML) and know your customer (KYC) policies, ensuring the safety of all users' funds and the legality of transactions.







The establishment of the African regional center aims to provide local users with more efficient and professional services. The center will encompass various functions, including customer support, marketing, compliance consulting, and regional cooperation, offering comprehensive support to users in Africa. Additionally, STARDEER will strengthen its collaboration with local governments and regulatory agencies through this center to jointly explore the application of digital asset technology in payments, financial inclusion, and blockchain governance.







STARDEER's Chief Operating Officer, Amelia White, stated at the press conference: "Africa is one of the fastest-growing regions in the global digital asset market, especially among the youth, where acceptance of digital assets is very high. Through localized services, we aim to better meet the diverse needs of the African market and provide regional users with a more convenient, secure, and compliant trading experience."



Moreover, STARDEER has announced partnerships with regulatory agencies in several African countries to promote the lawful compliance of digital asset trading in the region. This collaboration will include policy framework design, technical support, and the implementation of AML compliance solutions to ensure the healthy development of local markets.



The establishment of the African regional center also highlights STARDEER's technological strength and industry position. As a platform holding both U.S. MSB and multiple international financial licenses, STARDEER consistently leads the industry in ensuring compliant operations. The company employs a unified compliance framework globally, ensuring that all transactions and fund flows meet international standards, while providing the highest level of security for user assets through real-time monitoring and multi-layer encryption technology.







It is understood that STARDEER plans to further expand its market coverage in Africa over the next three years, including establishing branches in major countries and launching regional educational programs to help more users understand and engage with digital asset trading. Additionally, the platform plans to collaborate with financial institutions and technology companies in Africa to jointly build a regional blockchain ecosystem, creating more value for local users.







The establishment of the African regional center is not only an important step in STARDEER's globalization strategy but also demonstrates its determination to promote the healthy development of the digital asset industry. Through technological innovation, compliant operations, and global expansion, STARDEER aims to bring more opportunities to the African market, supporting the region's digital transformation and achieving inclusive growth in the digital economy.



