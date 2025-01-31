This is one in a series of guidances that provide recommendations for applicants preparing the Common Technical Document for the Registration of Pharmaceuticals for Human Use (CTD) for submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). This guidance presents the agreed upon common format for the preparation of a well-structured Safety section of the CTD for applications that will be submitted to regulatory authorities. A common format for the technical documentation will significantly reduce the time and resources used to compile applications for registration of human pharmaceuticals and will ease the preparation of electronic submissions. Regulatory reviews and communication with the applicant will be facilitated by a standard document of common elements. In addition, exchange of regulatory information among regulatory authorities will be simplified.
Submit Comments
Submit comments on this guidance document electronically via docket ID: FDA-2013-S-0610 - Specific Electronic Submissions Intended For FDA's Dockets Management Staff (i.e., Citizen Petitions, Draft Proposed Guidance Documents, Variances, and other administrative record submissions)
If unable to submit comments online, please mail written comments to:
Dockets Management
Food and Drug Administration
5630 Fishers Lane, Rm 1061
Rockville, MD 20852
All comments should be identified with the title of the guidance.