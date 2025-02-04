NEW, HEALTHIER BREAKFAST FLIGHTS TO TAKE OFF THE CALORIES WITH LANGERS AND TOTAL WINE

Low-Calorie, Low-Carb Cocktails Just Got Tastier

CITY OF INDUSTRY, CA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Elevate brunch with Langer’s Skinny Cocktail Flights, now available at Total Wine locations. Featuring a selection of low-sugar, low-calorie juice cocktails, Langer's brings a guilt-free twist to classic morning beverages like Mimosas, Bellinis, and Cosmos.Each cocktail in the lineup stars Langer’s 5 Calorie Low-Carb Juice Cocktails, crafted to provide vibrant, punchy flavor without the extra calories. With only 5 calories, 2 grams of carbs, and 1 gram of naturally occurring sugar per serving, these juice cocktails are made with USA-grown fruits and deliver 100% of the recommended daily intake of Vitamin C.Tropical flavors like Pineapple, Ruby Red, and Cranberry offer versatility for creative cocktail mixing. Pair with champagne, prosecco, or sparkling white wine to create a refreshing morning flight that’s as light as it is indulgent.For brunch traditionalists, Langer’s Orange Juice provides the ultimate classic mixer. With no added sugars, sweeteners, preservatives, or artificial colors, it’s 100% pure, nutritious, and delicious.For a trendy twist, try Langer’s White Cranberry Juice, a crisp and refreshing option that’s lower in tartness but packed with flavor—perfect for creating sophisticated, modern cocktails.“We’re thrilled to offer a healthier way to enjoy the classic brunch experience,” said Bruce Langer, President of Langers. “Our 5 Calorie Juice Cocktails let you indulge in bold flavors and refreshing drinks without the guilt. Perfect for a morning toast or hosting a weekend brunch!”Whether toasting to the weekend or celebrating a special occasion, Langer’s Skinny Cocktail Flights are the perfect way to mix flavor with wellness.Visit any local Total Wine to stock up and start mixing and sipping. For more information on Langers visit them online and follow @langersjuice on Instagram # # #EDITOR'S NOTE: For more information about Langers Pinepple Juice and to arrange to speak with a company spokesperson, please contact Nancy Trent or Pamela Wadler at 212-966-0024 or pam@trentandcompany.com

