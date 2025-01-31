PHILIPPINES, January 31 - Press Release

January 31, 2025 TESDA bolsters momentum to align with EDCOM recommendations Following the release of the EDCOM 2 Year Two report, the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) have expressed their support and readiness to implement the recommended reforms. TESDA Director General Kiko Benitez emphasized the significance of the findings, stating, "We welcome the roadmap provided by the EDCOM 2 report to strengthen the technical-vocational education and training (TVET) sector. With the recently passed landmark EBET LAW, we have been actively engaging with various industries to ensure that our technical education system is resilient, inclusive, and adaptive." DG Benitez underscored the importance of aligning TVET programs with industry needs. "We thank EDCOM 2 for helping to highlight the challenges in TVET. TESDA is working with the Commission alongside other stakeholders in both the public and private space to ensure our training programs produce employable graduates who will meet the current demands of the evolving labor market," the former EDCOM 2 Commissioner explained. Benitez, who's also former congressman of the third district of Negros Occidental, further highlighted efforts of TESDA and its partner institutions to provide more effective methods for Filipinos to upskill and reskill. "We are focused on enhancing our program delivery and resource allocation to ensure that we equip the workforce with necessary skills, but to also carve a path for them towards lifelong learning." On the occasion of EDCOM 2's Year Two Report Launch, Commissioner Senator Joel Villanueva also sponsored Senate Bill 2960, a bill seeking to strengthen the lifelong learning development programs in the country. "The Lifelong Learning and Development Framework Bill, is one of our EDCOM priorities, recognizing it as a cornerstone in reshaping Philippine education. These reforms are critical to make sure that our education system is responsive to our realities, so that we could truly provide opportunities for Filipino learners to reskill and to upskill in this ever-changing world," Dr. Karol Mark Yee, Executive Director of the EDCOM2 said. As the Commission enters its third and final year, together with these key educational agencies and other relevant stakeholders, they will be working on the development of the National Education and Workforce Development Plan (NatPlan) which will align educational outcomes with labor market demands, ensuring that the education system not only meets the current needs of the Philippine economy but also anticipates future workforce requirements.

