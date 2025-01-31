PHILIPPINES, January 31 - Press Release

January 31, 2025 "Education is the pillar of national progress" - Senator Loren Legarda Transcript of a speech delivered by Senator Loren Legarda, on the occasion of the EDCOM 2 Year 2 Report Launch on January 28, 2025, at the Senate of the Philippines Today is about a vision--one that is deliberate, informed, and firmly centered on the Filipino learner. The launch of EDCOM II's Year Two Report marks the culmination of rigorous study and insightful analyses by the Commission and various stakeholders-- from government, civil society, and the private sector to international partners-- united by a common goal: to uncover the realities of our education system and design a transformative roadmap that secures a future for every Filipino child, defined by opportunity, equity, and excellence in education. We know this to be true: education is the pillar of national progress. It is the foundation upon which we build innovation, peace, justice, and sustainable development. The Year One Report was our mirror, revealing the uncomfortable truths of our education sector-- underinvestment, fragmented governance, and inequitable access-- challenges that are not merely structural deficiencies but moral imperatives demanding urgent action. But today, we shift our focus to solutions. The Year Two Report offers actionable and meaningful strategies, addressing the critical question: Where do the cracks in our foundation lie, and how can we strengthen it, not merely to stand firm, but to bear the weight of our children's biggest and boldest dreams? Let us be clear: this is not just a question of policy--but of justice, compassion, and the kind of nation we aspire and choose to be. This challenge is also not just a domestic concern. The state of our education system ripples beyond our borders, influencing economies, fostering innovation, and shaping the collective destiny of humanity. This is why partnerships with the international community, so powerfully represented in this room, are not only welcome but indispensable. Together, we can ensure that the recommendations in this report transcend paper and truly transform lives. To my fellow EDCOM Commissioners, to the Advisory Council, the Standing Committee members, and the Technical Secretariat led by Dr. Karol Mark Yee, along with our partners, I extend my deepest gratitude. Your hard work has given us a clear and compelling picture of where we stand and where we need to go. The enactment of five laws borne out of these efforts stands as proof that change is not only possible but already underway. For as today's report so aptly reminds us, our survival as a nation depends on it. Thank you. *****

