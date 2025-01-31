PHILIPPINES, January 31 - Press Release

January 31, 2025 Gatchalian wants to decouple NGCP's system operation function from its franchise Senator Win Gatchalian seeks to decouple the system operation function of the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) from its franchise, saying that the government should be in charge of the main grid's system operations in the interest of national security. Gatchalian filed Senate Bill 2943 which, if enacted into law, will amend Republic Act 9511, that granted NGCP a franchise to engage in transmitting electricity. "Decoupling NGCP's system operation function and enabling the government to take charge in its place will enhance national security in this critical infrastructure," Gatchalian said. He noted that there had been national security concerns over NGCP's control over the system operations of the main grid following reports that Chinese engineers had access to "key elements of the system and that power could be deactivated remotely on Beijing's orders." China's State Grid Corporation has a 40% stake in NGCP. The vice-chair of the Senate Committee on Energy, Gatchalian explained that removing NGCP's system operation function would allow the company to focus on completing its transmission network projects which have faced persistent delays. Gatchalian further noted that despite the delays in NGCP's transmission projects, the costs of such infrastructure developments are already being passed on to consumers through higher monthly electric bills of consumers, further aggravating their financial burden. He noted that the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) has already flagged NGCP's failure to comply with a Department of Energy (DOE) circular mandating NGCP to contract ancillary services. Such ancillary services are necessary to ensure the uninterrupted transmission of electricity from power plants to end users. Under the proposed measure, construction of transmission facilities which are not part of the Transmission Development Plan (TDP) may be undertaken by a third-party contractor, the senator said. However, the facility involved must be turned over to the NGCP for management, improvement, expansion, maintenance, rehabilitation, repair, and refurbishment. This will enable NGCP to focus on the construction of transmission facilities as provided under the TDP, he said. The DOE earlier said it supports the removal of NGCP's system operation function following the company's repeated failure to address power outages in certain parts of the country. Gatchalian: Dapat tanggalin ang system operation function ng NGCP mula sa prangkisa nito Nais ni Senador Win Gatchalian na tanggalin ang system operation function ng National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) mula sa prangkisa nito, sa paniniwalang ang pamahalaan ang dapat mamahala sa system operations ng pangunahing grid sa bansa para sa kapakanan ng pambansang seguridad. Naghain si Gatchalian ng Senate Bill 2943 na, kung maisabatas, ay mag-aamyenda sa Republic Act 9511 na nagbigay ng prangkisa sa NGCP upang magpatakbo ng electricity transmission. "Ang paghihiwalay ng system operation function ng NGCP sa prangkisa nito at pagbibigay ng tungkuling ito sa gobyerno ay magpapalakas sa pambansang seguridad ng kritikal na imprastrakturang ito," sabi ni Gatchalian. Binigyang diin niya ang mga pangamba sa pambansang seguridad kaugnay ng kontrol ng NGCP sa system operation ng pangunahing grid kasunod ng mga ulat na may access ang mga Chinese engineer sa mga pangunahin o mahahalagang bahagi ng sistema at maaaring patayin ang suplay ng kuryente sa utos ng Beijing." Ang State Grid Corporation ng China ay may 40% na pagmamay-ari sa NGCP. Bilang vice-chair ng Senate Committee on Energy, ipinaliwanag ni Gatchalian na ang pagtanggal sa system operation function ng NGCP ay magpapahintulot sa kumpanya na pagtuunan ng pansin ang pagkompleto ng mga proyekto nito sa transmission network na matagal nang naaantala. Dagdag pa niya, sa kabila ng mga pagkaantala ng mga transmission projects ng NGCP, ang mga gastos sa naturang mga imprastraktura ay ipinapasa na sa mga konsyumer sa pamamagitan ng mas mataas na buwanang singil sa kuryente, na lalong nagpapabigat sa pasaning pinansyal ng mga Pilipino. Binanggit din ng senador na pinuna na ng Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) ang NGCP dahil sa hindi pagsunod sa isang kautusan ng Department of Energy (DOE) na makipagkontrata ng mga ancillary services, mga serbisyong kinakailangan upang matiyak ang tuloy-tuloy na paghahatid ng kuryente mula sa mga planta patungo sa end-user. Sa ilalim ng panukalang batas, ang pagtatayo ng mga transmission facilities na hindi bahagi ng Transmission Development Plan (TDP) ay maaaring ipagkatiwala sa isang third-party contractor, sabi ng senador. Gayunpaman, ang pasilidad na itinayo ay kailangang ipasa sa NGCP para sa pamamahala, pagpapahusay, pagpapalawak, pagpapanatili, rehabilitasyon, pagkukumpuni, at pagsasaayos. Sa ganitong paraan, matututukan na ng NGCP ang pagpapatayo ng transmission facilities na alinsunod sa TDP, aniya. Nauna nang sinabi ng DOE na sinusuportahan nito ang pagtanggal ng system operation function ng NGCP dahil sa paulit-ulit na kabiguan ng kumpanya na tugunan ang mga brownout na madalas na nangyayari sa ibang bahagi ng bansa.

