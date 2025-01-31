Inertia Resources, Inc. Expands Energy Services to New York, Names Timan Lee as Director of NY Business Development

Demorian Linton, Founder and Principal Owner, Inertia Resources, Inc. Timan Lee, Director of New York Business Development, Inertia Resources, Inc.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inertia Resources , one of the fastest-growing energy brokerage firms in the United States, is expanding its presence on the East Coast with newly acquired licensing in New York. This strategic growth will enable the firm to offer comprehensive energy management services and cost-saving solutions to businesses throughout New York City and across the state.Inertia Resources has appointed Timan Lee as Director of Business Development to lead its New York expansion. Lee brings over a decade of experience in financial leadership roles and is a licensed CPA in both Massachusetts and New York. A native of New York City, he has provided management consulting, financial due diligence, and transaction-related advisory services to corporate and private equity clients. His expertise spans public and private companies across various industries, including financial services—banking, insurance, asset management, and private equity—as well as professional and business services. Lee has also led and collaborated with teams across the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and Spain.Over the next two years, Inertia Resources plans to establish new offices in each borough of New York City, as well as in upstate New York and New Jersey. This expansion is expected to create up to 100 new jobs in energy management and development across the region.“We are excited to welcome Timan to the team as he leads this strategic expansion in the New York market,” said Demorian Linton, Founder and Principal Owner of Inertia Resources, Inc. “Our mission remains to help businesses recognize substantial savings in energy costs while advancing toward a more sustainable future with renewable energy solutions. This growth not only gives commercial and industrial businesses in New York access to a team of industry experts who can navigate the complexities of an evolving energy landscape, but it also enhances our ability to deliver greater savings and expanded energy solutions for both the state and our growing national client base.”Founded in 2018 by Linton, Inertia Resources began as a licensed premium electric power and natural gas brokerage in Boston, Massachusetts, serving commercial and industrial clients nationwide. Linton’s innovative business model, emphasizing a physical presence in every city the company serves, has set Inertia apart, providing clients with the distinct advantage of in-person interactions with their brokers. This approach, combined with Linton’s nearly two decades of experience in the energy sector, has fueled the company’s rapid growth. Today, Inertia Resources stands among the fastest-growing firms in the industry, with nearly 60 representatives operating across 25 states.Inertia Resources now serves over 4,500 clients with 20,000 meter locations nationwide. As one of the few premium brokers of electricity for some of the world’s largest energy companies, Inertia offers solutions in over 100 utilities nationwide and has saved businesses, including prominent names like Cambridge Trust Bank, Steve Madden, Dunkin, New Balance, Boston Bruins, Boston Celtics, and others, over $100 million in energy costs. In addition, Inertia’s focus on renewable energy solutions and green technology has helped clients like Cape Cod 5, Colby-Sawyer College, and Steve Madden transition to 100% green energy in multiple states.Backed by a diverse team with over 50 years of combined experience in energy deregulation, the company has become a nationally recognized leader in commercial energy brokerage, supply management, renewable energy solutions, and EV charging technology. In 2024, Inertia Resources achieved its most successful year to date, expanding its services to Maine, Rhode Island, Florida, Georgia, and South Texas.For more information on Inertia Resources, Inc., visit https://inertiaresourcesinc.com For media inquiries, please contact Sherrie Handrinos at Sherrie@boostonemarketing.com or call 734-341-6859.

