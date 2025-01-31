PFK Scores Big as an Official Partner of the Montreal Canadiens

PFK Concession Stands at the Bell Centre will Delight Habs Fans with Signature Favourites, Elevating Every Game Night Bite

MONTREAL, Jan. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KFC Canada is proud to announce its official partnership with the Montreal Canadiens, Canada’s most beloved hockey team. Bringing PFK’s iconic fried chicken to the Bell Centre, KFC Canada joins forces with a legendary institution that embodies Quebecers' passion and pride for their national sport. This collaboration promises to make hockey nights even more memorable.

Within Quebec, KFC is known as "PFK", which stands for "Poulet Frit Kentucky" – the French translation of "Kentucky Fried Chicken." This local branding reflects the company’s commitment to serving its signature fried chicken in a way that resonates with the French-speaking community. KFC Canada is incredibly invested in the market, with plans to lead in the expansion of PFK locations across the province combined with exceptional operations. This partnership marks the latest move from PFK to further strengthen their position in Quebec and accelerate regional growth.

The Canadiens are more than just a hockey team—they're a way of life for millions of fans. With one of the highest ratings in the entire NHL, the Canadiens bring together a passionate and loyal community. This partnership taps into that unmatched energy, that serves up a PFK dining experience that lives up to the hype that Habs fans embody. Starting this season, the Bell Centre will feature PFK stands located throughout the arena, where fans can enjoy classics such as chicken fingers, Popcorn Chicken, and perfectly seasoned fries.

Beginning February 2nd, fans can celebrate every Habs win with PFK’s exclusive 3-piece chicken offer for just $3. Fans can choose between 3 pieces of original recipe chicken or 3 piece chicken tenders. Available for one day following each victory, this special deal can be redeemed at participating restaurants in Montreal and surrounding areas. Valid for both dine-in and takeout, the offer applies to all winning home and away games, with a minimum $1 additional spend required to unlock the deal.

“Quebec and Canadiens fans share a love story that is passed on by generations, just like our chicken” said Katherine Bond-Debicki, Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Digital Officer, KFC Canada. “As a brand, it was only natural for us to partner with such an iconic team. This collaboration is an opportunity to create core memories for fans and bring them closer together, whether they’re cheering in the stands or watching from home, all while digging into our delicious chicken.”

In addition to this craveable menu, KFC Canada has a season full of surprises in store for Habs fans. From exclusive game-day promotions to unforgettable experiences and engaging initiatives, this partnership will take the Habs community’s excitement to new heights.

About KFC Canada

Founded by Colonel Harland Sanders in 1952, KFC is the world's most popular chain of chicken restaurants. To this day, the Colonel's own blend of 11 herbs and spices is used to season our Original Recipe® chicken and remains a very closely guarded secret. While KFC's specialty is our famous Original Recipe® chicken, KFC also features a variety of freshly prepared sandwiches and wraps, on the go snack items, home-style sides, desserts and beverages. Today Kentucky Fried Chicken Canada Company (KFC Canada) is a subsidiary of YUM! Brands, Inc., which operates more than 23,000 restaurants in more than 140 countries and territories around the world. KFC Canada has more than 600 locations right here in Canada, including approximately 75 in Quebec operating under the “PFK” brand. To learn more about KFC Canada, visit our website www.kfc.ca

For more information or interview requests:

Sreeja Sasidharan

Narrative XPR

Sreeja.sasidharan@narrativexpr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8c97ea56-0983-48cb-9306-21c616a7a6fc

Fans can celebrate every Habs win with PFK’s exclusive 3-piece chicken offer for just $3 Fans can celebrate every Habs win with PFK’s exclusive 3-piece chicken offer for just $3

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.