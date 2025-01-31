Submit Release
News Search

There were 162 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 200,659 in the last 365 days.

Uncertainty remains over capital gains changes: CPA Canada

OTTAWA, Ontario, Jan. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The federal government’s decision to delay implementation of proposed changes to the capital gains inclusion rate provides temporary relief for taxpayers. However, amid growing economic uncertainty, CPA Canada believes it should consider rescinding the proposed changes entirely.

“This decision reflects the concerns that CPA Canada has consistently raised with the Minister of Finance,” says John Oakey, CPA Canada’s vice-president of tax.

"The retroactive impact on the proposed legislation with a prorogued parliament was creating significant uncertainty for taxpayers and their advisors.”  

“Through our advocacy, we’ve emphasized the need for tax policy, along with its implementation, that provides clarity and stability for Canadian taxpayers—especially during times of economic uncertainty."

The proposed changes combined with prorogation of parliament have created significant uncertainty for taxpayers. While delayed implementation provides temporary relief, the fate of the changes to the capital gains remains unknown.

To arrange an interview with our tax expert, please contact media@cpacanada.ca.


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Uncertainty remains over capital gains changes: CPA Canada

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Environment ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more