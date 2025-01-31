Hubbell Incorporated Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

Shelton, CT, Jan. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.32 per share on the Company’s common stock. The dividend will be paid March 17, 2025 to shareholders of record on February 28, 2025.

Hubbell Incorporated is a leading manufacturer of utility and electrical solutions enabling customers to operate critical infrastructure reliably and efficiently. With 2023 revenues of $5.4 billion, Hubbell solutions energize economies and electrify communities in front of and behind the meter. The corporate headquarters is located in Shelton, CT.

