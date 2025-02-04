Orion Innovations Highlights Clinical Study that Demonstrates Effectiveness of Dental Gag Reflex Elimination Solution

At Orion Innovations, we are advancing new and disruptive healthcare technologies that improve patient experience, support caregivers, and enhance the bottom line. NoGag, a five-time patented consumable powder, eliminates the gag reflex for 60 minutes and boosts patients, referrals & procedures, removing stress for patients and care providers. NoGag offers a solution to improve both patient and staff satisfaction by reducing delays and minimizing disruptions.

Conducted at West Coast University, the study demonstrated that NoGag® significantly reduces exaggerated pharyngeal gag reflex by an average of 70% for one hour

We have had great success with NoGag at West Coast University’s Dental Hygiene Clinic, as exaggerated pharyngeal reflux no longer plagues patients.” — Dr. Annette Stelter, EdD, RDH, Associate Professor at West Coast University

SAINT GEORGE, UT, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Orion Innovations , a patient safety technology platform company, today announced the results of a clinical study conducted at West Coast University’s Dental Hygiene School. The study focused on the ability of NoGag – the five-time patented consumable powder, which is a mixture of salt and citric acid – to reduce the gag reflex from patients. Following the conclusion of the examination, it was proven that NoGag significantly reduced an exaggerated pharyngeal gag reflex by an average of 70 percent for as compared to the control; without difference in effect at the 10 second- and one-hour measurement.“This important clinical study conducted at West Coast University demonstrates the potential of NoGag, which is already in wide use by dental practices around the globe,” said Rodney Schutt, President & CEO of Orion Innovations. “The gag reflex is one of the most frustrating and time-consuming problems in dentistry, something people have been searching for a solution to for years. This research provides further evidence that NoGag is a simple and effective fix to this problem – removing the gag reflex, which in turn improves the patient experience and helps dentists protect a busy schedule from procedure impact and capture new procedures as well as referrals.”The goal of the study was to assess the effectiveness of the novel oral powder, NoGag, on patients with a quantified self-reported exaggerated pharyngeal (also known as gag) reflex, which is a common challenge for dental professionals and patients alike which may impact procedure success, schedule, and patient satisfaction. A group of 10 participants was enrolled to investigate whether NoGag effectively decreased the pharyngeal reflex. Patients were surveyed to determine a baseline pharyngeal reflex. Some patients were subsequently tested without NoGag and other patients with NoGag, with their response captured for each of five oral touch points.Using three measurements, taken before the use of NoGag, 10 seconds after using it, and one hour later, the study concluded that NoGag reduced the gag reflex by an average of 70 percent. Additionally, there was no significant difference between the 10 second- and one-hour mark, proving NoGag’s efficacy at removing the gag reflex up to an hour.“After presenting the remarkable results from our research, we now use NoGag with our patients who have difficulty tolerating the digital sensor in their mouths without gagging,” said Dr. Annette Stelter, EdD, RDH, Associate Professor at West Coast University. “We have had great success with NoGag at West Coast University’s Dental Hygiene Clinic, as exaggerated pharyngeal reflux no longer plagues patients. Our patients can get through the experience without gagging, and our clinicians can more easily capture diagnostic images.”As many as 8 percent of patients gag every time they are in the dentist’s chair, with 50 percent gagging at least once. For the U.S. market, that means 26 million patients suffer so significantly they may be unable to get through common oral care such as brushing their teeth, much less tolerating a dentist visit. As a result, these individuals have procedures fail or delayed, all while dealing with rising oral safety issues, costs, and pain. Three out of four U.S. adults experience some form of dental anxiety, leading them to avoid getting routine care, only coming to the dentist when problems have become too much to bear. While mounting pain and costs are significant, current science strongly links later-age patient safety as a whole to poor oral care.Dr. Robert Olson, DDS, a dental professional with over 30 years of experience, developed NoGag to address the challenges of the gag reflex, which affects patients and impacts dental practices through lost patients and revenue. With over 3,000 dental practices already using this breakthrough product, NoGag offers a solution to improve both patient and staff satisfaction by reducing delays and minimizing disruptions. This innovative approach helps practices retain patients in a competitive market and can contribute to significant revenue, one current user stated an untreatable patient became a success story with NoGag; adding $9,900 to the bottom line of the dental office. Made in the U.S., and available in over 16 major markets across the U.S. and E.U.; NoGag is expanding quickly into the Middle East and Southeast Asia.About Orion InnovationsOrion Innovations is advancing new and disruptive technologies that improve patient safety and the bottom line. Grounded in the principle that robust solutions can be simple to adopt and integrate, the healthcare technology platform company is focused on incubating, developing, and commercializing new solutions that enable caregivers and facilities to implement the best possible patient experience while simplifying the standard of care adoption process. The company’s portfolio includes the MedLite ID Smart-Lite solution for the acute healthcare market to prevent infusion Adverse Drug Events, NoGag as a solution to dental procedures and patients impacted by the gag reflex, and OxySwitch as an oxygen switching device for the hospital reducing Time-Without-O2. All smart, simple, and patented.To learn more, visit https://www.orioninnovationsgroup.com ###

