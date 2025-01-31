North Dakota Development Fund Invests in Innovation, Child Care, and Economic Growth

The North Dakota Department of Commerce announced today that four companies were approved for a total of $3 million in funding in Q4 through the North Dakota Development Fund Inc. (NDDF).

“The NDDF continues to play a pivotal role in advancing North Dakota’s economy by backing innovative projects and community-focused initiatives,” said Shayden Akason, Head of Investments and Innovation at the North Dakota Department of Commerce. “These strategic investments not only address key needs but also foster long-term economic stability and opportunity.”

Funding highlights:

Airtonomy Inc., DBA Thread received a $2 million investment for working capital.

Little Miracles Learning Center LLC was approved for a $340,000 loan to expand an existing child care facility and increase capacity.

A $1 million SAFE investment for working capital was approved for Checkable Medical Incorporated.

Shining Lights Children's Program LLC was approved for a $160,000 loan to purchase a property for expansion.

The North Dakota Development Fund, created in 1991, provides flexible funding for new or expanding North Dakota businesses and manages the Child Care Loan Program.

More information about the NDDF can be found at belegendary.link/North-Dakota-Development-Fund.