Superior Energy Services Announces Appointment of Kyle O’Neill as Chief Financial Officer

HOUSTON, Jan. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Superior Energy Services, Inc. (the “Company”) today announced that Kyle O’Neill was appointed chief financial officer effective February 3, 2025. Mr. O’Neill has over 20 years of experience in Industrials, Oilfield Services, and Asset Management industries. He has held various leadership positions in the industry, most recently as President and CFO at Industrial Service Solutions (ISS), a private equity-sponsored platform with over 50 locations across the United States. Before ISS, O'Neill was the President, CEO, and Director at U.S. Well Services, Inc., a publicly traded oilfield services company providing hydraulic pressure pumping services.

Chairman and CEO Dave Lesar stated, “Kyle is a respected strategic financial and operational executive with extensive experience in strategic leadership, mergers and acquisitions, and operational efficiency. Kyle has a proven track record of driving growth and innovation as a results-oriented leader, and I look forward to his contributions toward a bright future for Superior.”

About Superior Energy Services

Superior Energy Services serves the drilling, completion and production-related needs of oil and gas companies through a diversified portfolio of specialized oilfield services and equipment that are used throughout the economic life cycle of oil and gas wells. In addition to operations in North America, both on land and offshore, Superior Energy Services operates in approximately 47 countries internationally. For more information, visit: www.superiorenergy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains, and future oral or written statements or press releases by the Company and its management may contain, certain forward-looking statements within the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Generally, the words “expects,” “anticipates,” “targets,” “goals,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks”, “will” and “estimates,” variations of such words and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. All statements other than statements of historical fact regarding the Company’s financial position and results, financial performance, liquidity, strategic alternatives (including dispositions, acquisitions, and the timing thereof), market outlook, future capital needs, capital allocation plans, business strategies and other plans and objectives of our management for future operations and activities are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by the Company’s management in light of its experience and prevailing circumstances on the date such statements are made. Such forward-looking statements, and the assumptions on which they are based, are inherently speculative and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to conditions in the oil and gas industry, U.S. and global market and economic conditions generally and macroeconomic conditions worldwide, (including inflation, interest rates, supply chain disruptions and capital and credit markets conditions) that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from such statements. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of uncertainties and factors, many of which are outside the control of the Company, which could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements.

While the Company believes that the assumptions concerning future events are reasonable, it cautions that there are inherent difficulties in predicting certain important factors that could impact the future performance or results of its business.

These forward-looking statements are also affected by the risk factors, forward-looking statements and challenges and uncertainties described in the Company’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 and those set forth from time to time in the Company’s other periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.superiorenergy.com. Except as required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:

Joanna Clark, Corporate Secretary

1001 Louisiana St., Suite 2900

Houston, TX 77002

Investor Relations, ir@superiorenergy.com, (713) 654-2200

