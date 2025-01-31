This communication is part of the Communications Pilot to Enhance the Medical Device Recall Program. This recall involves removing certain devices from where they are used or sold. The FDA has identified this recall as the most serious type. This device may cause serious injury or death if you continue to use it. The affected products and recommendations below have not changed.
Affected Product
The FDA is aware that Fresenius Kabi USA has issued a letter to affected health care providers indicating a subset of Ivenix large-volume pumps are to be removed from use for repair.
2212200949
2212200950
2212200951
2212200955
2212200956
2212200959
2212200960
2212200964
2212200965
2212200968
2212200983
2212200997
2212200999
2212201000
2212201001
2212201006
2212201008
2212201009
2212201011
2212201017
2212201020
2212201021
2212201035
2212201037
2212201038
2212201043
2212201054
2215401372
2215401517
2215401536
2215401545
2215401572
2219200183
2219200223
2219200240
2219200257
2219200268
2219200273
2219200304
2219200317
2219200381
2223703322
2223703362
2223703372
2223703378
2223703388
2223703421
2223703437
2223703461
2223703484
2223703490
2223703494
2223703508
2223703523
2223703534
2223703541
2223703547
2226400082
2318600285
2318600382
2318600387
2321600019
2321600020
2321600021
2321600022
2321600023
2321600026
2321600027
2321600039
2321600042
2321600046
2321600048
2321600049
2321600051
2321600052
2321600053
2321600054
2321600057
2321600058
2321600059
2321600061
2321600062
2321600063
2321600065
2321600066
2321600067
2321600069
2321600070
2321600072
2321600077
2321600079
2321600081
2321600082
2321600083
2321600086
2321600087
2321600088
2321600089
2321600090
2321600091
2321600093
2321600094
2321600095
2321600096
2321600170
2321600179
2323000031
2323000032
2323000114
2323000115
2323000117
2323000119
2323000164
2323000165
2323000166
2323000167
2323000168
2323000169
2323000170
2324100704
2332600105
2333300378
2333300532
2333300539
2333300544
2333300545
2333300547
2333300548
2333300549
2333300550
2333300552
2333300553
2333300554
2333300555
2333300557
2333300558
2333300559
2333300560
2333300561
2333300588
2333300589
2333300591
2333300592
2333300593
2333300594
2333300595
2333300596
2333300597
2333300598
2334800040
2334800043
2334800044
2334800045
2334800046
2334800047
2334800049
2334800050
2334800052
2334800054
2334800056
2334800188
2335600401
2335600402
2335600409
2335600410
2335600411
2335600412
2335600413
2335600417
2335600424
2335600427
2335600430
2335600431
2335600432
2335600433
2335600435
2335600437
2335600438
2335600439
2335600440
2335600442
2335600444
2400300002
9231910033
9231910039
9231910042
9231910048
9231910052
9231910059
9231910065
9231910067
9231910075
9232090088
9232090098
9232090101
9232090108
9232090112
9232090115
9232090118
9232090119
9232090178
9232090180
9232090186
9232090191
9232090192
9232090199
9232090211
9232090216
9232090218
9232090221
9232090224
9232090226
9232090227
9232190228
9232190231
9232190232
9232190233
9232190239
9232190241
9232190243
9232190244
9232190247
9232190248
9232190250
9232190251
9232190252
9232190253
9232190254
9232190255
9232190257
9232190258
9232190259
9232190260
9232190261
9232190263
9232190264
9232190265
9232190266
9232190267
9232190269
9232190270
9232190272
9232190273
9232190274
9232190276
9232190278
9232190279
9232190280
9232190281
9232190282
9232190283
9232190284
9232190285
9232190287
9232190288
9232190289
9232190290
9232190291
9232190293
9232190294
9232190295
9232190297
9232190298
9232190299
9232190301
9232190302
9232190303
9232190304
9232190305
9232190307
9232190308
9232190310
9232190311
9232190315
9232190316
9232190317
9232190322
9232190324
9232190328
9232190329
9232190334
9232190336
9232190339
9232190341
9232190345
9232190349
9232190353
9232190354
9232190355
9232190356
9232190359
9232190360
9232190363
9232190365
9232190367
9232190368
9232190369
9232190371
9232210376
9232220377
9232300378
9232300379
9232300380
9232300381
9232300382
9232300383
9232300385
9232300386
9232300387
9232300388
9232300389
9232300390
9232300391
9232300392
9232300393
9232300394
9232300395
9232300396
9232300397
9232300398
9232300399
9232300400
9232300401
9232300402
9232300403
9232300404
9232300405
9232300406
9232300407
9232330408
9232330409
9232330410
9232330411
9232330412
9232330413
9232330414
9232330415
9232330416
9232330418
9232330419
9232330420
9232330421
9232330422
9232330423
9232330424
9232330426
9232330427
9232330428
9232330429
9232330430
9232330432
9232330434
9232330435
9232330436
9232330437
9232330438
9232330439
9232330440
9232330441
9232330442
9232330444
9232330445
9232330446
9232330447
9232330449
9232330450
9232330451
9232330452
9232330453
9232330454
9232330483
9232330484
9232330486
9232330487
9232330488
9232330489
9232330490
9232330491
9232330492
9232330493
9232330494
9232330495
9232330496
9232330497
9232330498
9232330499
9232330500
9232340501
9232420502
9232420504
9232420505
9232420506
9232420507
9232420508
9232420511
9232420512
9232420513
9232420514
9232420515
9232420516
9232420517
9232420518
9232420519
9232420520
9232420521
9232420523
9232420524
9232420525
9232420526
9232420527
9232420529
9232420530
9232420531
9232490532
9232490533
9232490534
9232490535
9232490537
9232490538
9232490539
9232490540
9232490541
9232490542
9232490543
9232490544
9232490545
9232490546
9232490547
9232490548
9232490549
9232490550
9232490551
9232490552
9232490553
9232490554
9232490555
9232490556
9232490557
9232490558
9232490560
9232490561
9232490562
9232490563
9232490564
9232490565
9232490566
9232490567
9232490568
9232490569
9232490570
9232490571
9232490573
9232490574
9232490575
9232490576
9232490577
9232490579
9232490580
9232490581
9232490582
9232490583
9232490584
9232490585
9232490586
9232490587
9232490588
9232490589
9232490591
9232490592
9232490593
9232490594
9232490595
9232490596
9232490597
9232490598
9232490599
9232490600
9232490601
9232490602
9232490603
9232490604
9232490605
9232490606
9232490607
9232490608
9232490609
9232490610
9232490611
9232490612
9232490613
9232490614
9232490615
9232490617
9232490618
9232490619
9232490620
9232490621
9232490622
9232490623
9232490624
9232490625
9232490626
9232490627
9232490628
9232490629
9232490630
9232490631
9232490632
9232490635
9232490636
9232490637
9232490638
9232490639
9232490640
9232490641
9232490642
9232490643
9232490644
9232490645
9232490646
9232490647
9232490648
9232490649
9232490650
9232490651
9232490652
9232490653
9232490654
9232490655
9232490656
9232490657
9232490660
9232490661
9232490662
9232490663
9232490664
9232490665
9232490666
9232490667
9232490668
9232490669
9232490670
9232490673
9232490674
9232490675
9232490676
9232490677
9232490678
9232490679
9232490680
9232490681
9232490682
9232490683
9232490684
9232490685
9232490686
9232490687
9232490688
9232490689
9232490690
9232490691
9232490693
9232490694
9232490695
9232490697
9232490698
9232490699
9232490700
9232490701
9232490702
9232490703
9232490704
9232490706
9232490707
9232490708
9232490709
9232490710
9232490711
9232490712
9232490713
9232490714
9232490715
9232490716
9232490717
9232490718
9232490719
9232490720
9232490721
9232490722
9232490723
9232490724
9232490726
9232490728
9232490729
9232490730
9232490731
9232490732
9232720733
9232720734
9232720735
9232720736
9232720737
9232720738
9232720740
9232720741
9232720742
9232720743
9232720744
9232720745
9232720746
9232720747
9232720748
9232720749
9232720750
9232720751
9232720752
9232720755
9232720757
9232720758
9232720759
9232720760
9232720761
9232720762
9232720763
9232720764
9232720765
9232720766
9232720767
9232720768
9232720769
9232720770
9232720771
9232720772
9232720773
9232720775
9232720776
9232720777
9232720778
9232720779
9232720780
9232720781
9232720782
9232720783
9232720784
9232720785
9232720786
9232720787
9232720788
9232720789
9232720790
9232720792
9232720793
9232720794
9232720795
9232720796
9232720797
9232720799
9232720800
9232750801
9232750802
9232750803
9232750804
9232750805
9232750806
9232750807
9232750808
9232750809
9232750810
9232750811
9232750812
9232750813
9232750814
9232750815
9232750816
9232750817
9232750818
9232750820
9232750821
9232750822
9232750823
9232750824
9232750825
9232750826
9232750827
9232750828
9232750829
9232750830
9232750831
9232750832
9232750833
9232750834
9232750835
9232750836
9232750837
9232750838
9232750839
9232750840
9232750841
9232750842
9232750843
9232750844
9232750846
9232750847
9232750848
9232750849
9232750850
9232750851
9232750852
9232750853
9232750854
9232750855
9232750856
9232750857
9232750858
9232750859
9232750860
9232750861
9232750862
9232750863
9232750864
9232750865
9232750866
9232750867
9232750868
9232750869
9232750870
9232750871
9232750872
9232750873
9232750874
9232750875
9232750876
9232750877
9232750878
9232750879
9232750880
9232750881
9232750882
9232750884
9232750885
9232750886
9232750887
9232750888
9232750889
9232750890
9232750891
9232750892
9232750893
9232750894
9232750895
9232750896
9232750897
9232750898
9232750899
9232750900
9232750901
9232750902
9232750903
9232750904
9232750905
9232750906
9232750907
9232750908
9232750909
9232750910
9232750911
9232750912
9232750913
9232750914
9232750915
9232750916
9232750917
9232750918
9232750919
9232750920
9232750921
9232750922
9232750923
9232750924
9232750925
9232750926
9232750927
9232750928
9232750929
9232750930
9232750931
9232750932
9232960933
9232960934
9232960935
9232960936
9232960937
9232960938
9232960939
9232960940
9232960941
9232960943
9232960944
9232960945
9232960946
9232960948
9232960950
9232960951
9232960952
9232960953
9232960955
9232960956
9232960957
9232960959
9232960960
9232960961
9232960963
9232960964
9232960965
9232960966
9232960967
9232960968
9232960969
9232960970
9232960973
9232960974
9232960975
9232960976
9232960977
9232960978
9232960979
9232960980
9232960981
9232960982
9232960983
9232960984
9232960985
9232960986
9232960987
9232960988
9232960989
9232960990
9232960991
9232960992
9232960993
9232960994
9232960995
9232960997
9232960998
9232960999
9232961000
9232961001
9232961002
9232961003
9232961004
9232961005
9232961006
9232961007
9232961008
9232961009
9232961010
9232961011
9232961012
9233201133
9233201135
9233201137
9233201138
9233201139
9233201140
9233201141
9233201142
9233201143
9233201144
9233201145
9233201146
9233201147
9233201148
9233201149
9233201150
9233201151
9233201152
9233201153
9233201154
9233201155
9233201156
9233201157
9233201158
9233201159
9233201161
9233201162
9233201163
9233201165
9233201166
9233201168
9233201169
9233201170
9233201171
9233201172
9233201173
9233201174
9233201176
9233201177
9233201178
9233201181
9233201182
9233201183
9233201184
9233201185
9233201186
9233201187
9233201188
9233201189
9233201190
9233201191
9233201192
9233201193
9233201194
9233201195
9233201196
9233201198
9233201199
9233201201
9233201202
9233201203
9233201204
9233201205
9233201206
9233201207
9233201208
9233201209
9233201210
9233201211
9233201212
9233201213
9233201214
9233201215
9233201216
9233201217
9233201218
9233201219
9233201220
9233201221
9233201222
9233201223
9233201224
9233201225
9233201226
9233201227
9233201228
9233201230
9233201231
9233201232
9233311233
9233311234
9233311235
9233311236
9233311237
9233311238
9233311240
9233311241
9233311242
9233311244
9233311246
9233311247
9233311249
9233311250
9233311251
9233311252
9233311253
9233311254
9233311255
9233311256
9233311257
9233311258
9233311259
9233311260
9233311261
9233311262
9233311263
9233311264
9233311266
9233311267
9233311268
9233311270
9233311271
9233311272
9233311273
9233311274
9233311275
9233311276
9233311277
9233311278
9233311279
9233311280
9233311281
9233311282
9233311283
9233311284
9233311285
9233311286
9233311287
9233311288
9233311290
9233311292
9233311293
9233311294
9233311295
9233311296
9233311297
9233311298
9233311299
9233311302
9233311303
9233311304
9233311305
9233311306
9233311307
9233311308
9233311309
9233311310
9233311311
9233311312
9233311313
9233311314
9233311315
9233311316
9233311317
9233311318
9233311320
9233311321
9233311322
9233311323
9233311326
9233311327
9233311328
9233311329
9233311330
9233311331
9233311332
9233311333
9233311334
9233311335
9233311336
9233311337
9233321338
9233321340
9233321341
9233321343
9233321344
9233321345
9233321346
9233321347
9233321349
9233321350
9233321351
9233321352
9233321353
9233321355
9233321357
9233321359
9233321360
9233321361
9233321362
9233321363
9233321364
9233321365
9233321367
9233321368
9233321369
9233321370
9233321371
9233321372
9233321373
9233321375
9233321376
9233321377
9233321378
9233321379
9233321381
9233321383
9233321384
9233321385
9233321386
9233321387
9233321388
9233321389
9233321390
9233321391
9233321392
9233321394
9233321395
9233321396
9233321397
9233321398
9233321399
9233321400
9233321401
9233321402
9233321404
9233321405
9233321406
9233321407
9233331033
9233331034
9233331035
9233331036
9233331037
9233331038
9233331039
9233331040
9233331041
9233331042
9233331043
9233331044
9233331046
9233331047
9233331049
9233331050
9233331051
9233331052
9233331053
9233331054
9233331055
9233331056
9233331058
9233331059
9233331060
9233331061
9233331062
9233331064
9233331065
9233331066
9233331067
9233331069
9233331070
9233331072
9233331073
9233331074
9233331075
9233331076
9233331077
9233331078
9233331080
9233331082
9233331083
9233331084
9233331085
9233331086
9233331087
9233331088
9233331089
9233331090
9233331091
9233331092
9233331093
9233331094
9233331095
9233331096
9233331097
9233331098
9233331099
9233331100
9233331101
9233331102
9233331103
9233331104
9233331105
9233331106
9233331107
9233331108
9233331109
9233331110
9233331111
9233331112
9233331113
9233331114
9233331115
9233331116
9233331118
9233331119
9233331120
9233331121
9233331122
9233331123
9233331124
9233331126
9233331127
9233331128
9233331129
9233331130
9233331131
9233331132
9233341409
9233341410
9233341411
9233341412
9233341413
9233341414
9233341415
9233341416
9233341419
9233351420
9233351421
9233351422
9233351423
9233351424
9233351425
9233351426
9233351427
9233351428
9233351429
9233351430
9233351431
9233351433
9233351434
9233351435
9233351436
9233351437
9233351439
9233351440
9233351441
9233351443
9233381445
9233381446
9233381447
9233381450
9233381451
9233381453
9233381454
9233381455
9233381456
9233381457
9233381460
9233381461
9233381462
9233381464
9233381465
9233381466
9233381467
9233381468
9233381469
9233381470
9233381471
9233381472
9233381473
9233381475
9233381477
9233381478
9233381479
9233391480
9233391481
9233391482
9233391483
9233391484
9233391485
9233391486
9233391487
9233391488
9233391489
9233391491
9233391492
9233391493
9233391494
9233391495
9233391496
9233391497
9233391498
9233391499
9233391500
9233391502
9233391503
9233391504
9233391505
9233391506
9233391507
9233391508
9233391509
9233391510
9233391511
9233391512
9233391513
9233391514
9233391515
9233391516
9233391517
9233391518
9233391520
9233391521
9233391522
9233391524
9233391525
9233391529
9233391530
9233391531
9233391532
9233391534
9233391535
9233391536
9233391538
9233391539
9233391541
9233391542
9233391546
9233391547
9233391548
9233391549
9233391550
9233391551
9233391552
9233391553
9233391554
9233391555
9233391556
9233391557
9233391558
9233391559
9233391560
9233391561
9233391563
9233391564
9233391565
9233391567
9233391570
9233391571
9233391572
9233391573
9233391574
9233391575
9233391576
9233391577
9233391579
9233391580
9233391582
9233391584
9233421585
9233421587
9233421588
9233421589
9233421590
9233421591
9233421592
9233421593
9233421594
9233421595
9233421596
9233421598
9233421599
9233421600
9233421601
9233421602
9233421603
9233421604
9233421605
9233421608
9233421609
9233421610
9233421611
9233421612
9233421615
9233421617
9233421618
9233421619
9233421620
9233421621
9233421623
9233421624
9233421625
9233421626
9233421629
9233421631
9233421632
9233421633
9233421634
9233421635
9233421636
9233421637
9233421638
9233421639
9233421640
9233421641
9233421642
9233421643
9233421644
9233421646
9233421648
9233421649
9233421651
9233421652
9233421653
9233421654
9233421655
9233421656
9233421657
9233421658
9233421659
9233421661
9233421663
9233421665
9233421666
9233421667
9233421668
9233421670
9233421671
9233421673
9233421674
9233421676
9233421677
9233421678
9233421679
9233421680
9233421681
9233421682
9233421683
9233421687
9233421689
9233421690
9233421692
9233421695
9233421696
9233421697
9233421698
9233421699
9233421700
9233421701
9233421702
9233421704
9233421705
9233421706
9233421707
9233421708
9233421709
9233421713
9233421714
9233421718
9233421719
9233421720
9233421721
9233421723
9233421724
9233421725
9233421727
9233421728
9233421729
9233421730
9233421732
9233421733
9233421734
9233421736
9233421737
9233421738
9233421740
9233421742
9233421745
9233421746
9233421747
9233421748
9233421750
9233421751
9233421752
9233421754
9233421756
9233421757
9233421758
9233421759
9233421760
9233421762
9233421763
9233421764
9233421766
9233421768
9233421769
9233421771
9233421772
9233421773
9233421774
9233421775
9233421777
9233421781
9233421783
9233421784
9233421789
9233421792
9233421794
9233421795
9233421796
9233421797
9233421799
9233421802
9233421803
9233421805
9233421808
9233421809
9233421811
9233421815
9233421817
9233421822
9233421824
9233421825
9233421828
9233421829
9233421830
9233421832
9233421833
9233421836
9233522037
9233522040
9233522041
9233522058
9233522061
9233522062
9233522070
9233522071
9233522073
9233522074
9233522076
9233522094
9233532098
9233532100
9233532105
9233532106
9233532111
9233532114
9233532158
9233532161
9233532167
What to Do
- On December 5, 2024, Fresenius Kabi USA sent all affected customers a letter recommending the following actions to be taken until the affected LVPs are returned for pneumatic valve repair:
- Review the list of affected Serial Numbers and post the list in a public place. If possible, remove and isolate all affected devices from circulation to prevent inadvertent use.
- If removing all or some of the devices from active use is not feasible (that is, no alternative pumps are available and patient care would be compromised), proceed with caution as outlined below:
- If the Ivenix LVP is being used to deliver life-sustaining medications, enhance clinical monitoring during use and ensure an additional LVP is available for situations where an interruption in infusion could be dangerous. If a problem is encountered, remove the pump from circulation, use the backup LVP to continue, and report the event to Fresenius Kabi.
- For Pump Problem alarm during set up, use another LVP and report the issue to your institution’s biomedical engineers. Remove the pump from circulation and report the event to Fresenius Kabi.
- For Pump Problem alarm during use, reprogram the infusion on another LVP and report the issue to your institution’s biomedical engineers. Remove the pump from circulation and report the event to Fresenius Kabi.
- Post the steps above and the list of affected Serial Numbers at each nursing station.
- Inform potential users of the product within your organization of this notification.
Reason for Alert
Fresenius Kabi USA reports that a subset of pneumatic valves installed in some Ivenix LVPs have an increased chance of issuing a non-recoverable pump problem alarm. All devices with the affected valves, should be removed from use, as described in the What to do section above, to be evaluated and returned to Fresenius Kabi’s facility for repair.
- If the pneumatic valve fails, a Pump Problem alarm will be raised.
- If this failure occurs during LVP setup, this could potentially delay therapy. (See Image 1 below)
- If this failure occurs during an active infusion and flow is interrupted, this could lead to an underdose. (See Image 2 below)
- Delay or interruption of a life-sustaining infusion may result in permanent disability or death.
The pump problem alarms are working as intended and will arise indicating when to act, if the malfunction occurs.
The firm has not reported any injuries or deaths associated with this issue.
Device Use
The Ivenix LVP is a large volume infusion pump designed to deliver fluids and medications from one of two inlet source containers to the patient through a single outlet. When loaded with an administration set, the LVP delivers infusion therapy to an individual patient.
Contact Information
Customers in the U.S. with adverse reactions, quality problems, or questions about this recall should contact Fresenius Kabi USA at Ivenix_support@fresenius-kabi.com or 1-855-354-6387.
Additional FDA Resources
Unique Device Identifier (UDI)
The unique device identifier (UDI) helps identify individual medical devices sold in the United States from distribution to use. The UDI allows for more accurate reporting, reviewing, and analyzing of adverse event reports so that devices can be identified more quickly, and as a result, problems potentially resolved more quickly.
How do I report a problem?
Health care professionals and consumers may report adverse reactions or quality problems they experienced using these devices to MedWatch: The FDA Safety Information and Adverse Event Reporting Program.