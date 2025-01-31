Iowa STEM extends grant for energy sector externs into summer 2025

The Iowa Governor’s STEM Advisory Council at the Department of Education has received extended funding for this year’s Iowa STEM Teacher Externships Program. Through the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act (ARRA) grant, administered by the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA), the program includes energy sector externship opportunities at no cost to host organizations. The Iowa STEM Teacher Externships Program offers a mutually beneficial experience that bridges education and industry.

“Made possible through the partnership of schools, workplace hosts, and supporters like IEDA, Iowa STEM Teacher Externships support nearly 80 educators across Iowa each year in connecting the classroom to in-demand STEM workplaces,” said Iowa Department of Education Director McKenzie Snow. “The career exploration and work-based learning opportunities emerging from these externships deeply engage students and help build Iowa’s strong talent pipeline.”

Applications Now Open for 2025

Both potential energy sector workplace hosts and STEM teachers can now apply for this year’s Iowa STEM Teacher Externships Program. This initiative provides teachers firsthand experience in the energy industry, helping them integrate real-world knowledge into their classrooms while offering businesses innovative problem-solving perspectives during the summer.

How the Program Works

The Iowa STEM Teacher Externship Program provides significant benefits to educators and, by extension, their students as well as to the broader community. Through a 5-6 week (200 -240 hour) summer placement, teachers partner with local businesses. During this time, they assist host organizations with projects, engage in real-world problem-solving and gain invaluable insights into energy and other STEM careers.

“Providing educators with the tools that allow their students to experience the energy industry will enrich classrooms — and it will help Iowa groom a highly skilled talent pipeline that fuels the future of innovation in STEM fields, particularly in the energy sector,” said Debi Durham, director of the Iowa Economic Development Authority, which houses the Iowa Energy Office. “Today’s students are tomorrow’s workforce, and they are critical to Iowa’s economic growth and success.”

When teachers return to their classrooms in the fall, they share these experiences with students in STEM subjects, offering rich, contextual learning opportunities. By incorporating workplace skills and industry knowledge into their teaching, educators can enrich curriculum and inspire students to explore careers in the energy sector.

“In fifth grade, we have a unit focused on water—how we use it, source it and dispose of it,” said Maria Sneath, Muscatine Community School District teacher and 2024 Iowa STEM Teacher Extern with Muscatine Power and Water. “Through my time with MPW, students now have a deeper understanding of how water plays a vital role in producing electricity, specifically in a coal-fired power plant. They’ve also learned about Muscatine’s natural aquifer, how water is sourced from our wells and the process that takes it from the source to their taps.”

Get Involved

Teachers: If you’re a STEM educator looking for a paid summer professional development experience to expand your understanding of energy careers, apply today. Even if there isn’t an energy sector workplace host in your area, you can still apply and we will work to find one near you or you may suggest a potential host.

Energy Businesses: If you're an energy sector organization interested in hosting a teacher for summer 2025, complete the workplace host interest form or contact Program Coordinator Ann Gritzner at Gritzner@IowaSTEM.org to learn more.

Join us in connecting classrooms and careers while shaping the future workforce of the energy sector.

