Agencies announce second public outreach meeting as part of their review of regulations

Federal bank regulatory agencies will hold a virtual public outreach meeting on March 6, 2025, as part of their review of regulations, as required by law. The Economic Growth and Regulatory Paperwork Reduction Act (EGRPRA) requires the agencies, with input from the public, to review their regulations at least once every 10 years to identify any outdated or otherwise unnecessary regulatory requirements applicable to their supervised institutions.

The outreach meeting is an opportunity for interested stakeholders to present their views on the six categories of regulations listed in the first two Federal Register notices: applications and reporting; powers and activities; international operations; consumer protection; directors, officers and employees; and money laundering.

Individuals interested in providing oral comments must register by February 14, 2025, and indicate the regulatory category or categories they would like to discuss. The agencies will notify those individuals selected to provide comments. Advance registration is not required to attend this virtual public meeting as an observer.

Additional details, including a link to attend the meeting, will be available on the EGRPRA website under the outreach page.

The agencies will announce additional public meetings in 2025.