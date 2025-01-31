AG Yost Sues Seller for Allegedly Failing to Deliver Gravestones

(DAYTON, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost today filed a lawsuit against a Dayton man and a cemetery association accused of taking money for gravestones but failing to deliver the products.

The suit, filed in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court, says that Trevor Bush and the Harrison Township Cemetery Association – operating under the name “Greencastle Cemetery” – failed to fulfill contracts for headstones sold to grieving families.

“Losing a loved one is hard enough without having to fight to get what you paid for,” Yost said. “Any business that operates so deceptively deserves legal consequences.”

According to the suit, consumers contracted with the defendants to purchase grave markers and made large upfront payments to the defendants. Most of the customers were told that the headstones wouldn’t be ready for several months, but the orders remained unfilled even after the promised delivery dates passed.

Yost’s lawsuit seeks restitution for the consumers and civil penalties for violations of Ohio’s Consumer Sales Practices Act.

The Attorney General’s Office encourages other consumers who may have had similar experiences with Bush and/or the Harrison Township Cemetery Association to file complaints by visiting www.OhioProtects.org or calling 1-800-282-0515.

