Bariatric Surgery Market to Surpass USD 3.34 Billion by 2032, Growing at a CAGR of 7.85%

Rising Obesity Rates and Advancements in Minimally Invasive Techniques Drive the Growth of the Bariatric Surgery Market

According to Research by SNS Insider, The Bariatric Surgery Market was valued at USD 1.70 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 3.34 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.85% over the forecast period 2024-2032.The Bariatric Surgery market is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of obesity, rising awareness about effective weight loss methods, and advancements in minimally invasive surgical technologies. Moreover, the availability of non-surgical options is encouraging the adoption of bariatric surgeries across different age groups, contributing to the market's growth.Market OverviewThe Bariatric Surgery Market has seen significant growth due to rising obesity rates globally and the increasing acceptance of bariatric procedures as effective weight loss solutions. Obesity-related health complications, such as diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease, have accelerated the demand for weight loss surgeries, thereby expanding the market. Bariatric surgery involves different surgical procedures aimed at weight loss, including sleeve gastrectomy, gastric bypass, and adjustable gastric banding, among others.As the prevalence of obesity continues to rise, especially in developed countries, the demand for bariatric surgery has surged. Additionally, improvements in surgical techniques, such as minimally invasive laparoscopic surgery, have reduced recovery times and risks, further driving market growth. Hospitals and specialized surgical centers are increasingly investing in advanced equipment and technologies, further enhancing the accessibility and safety of these procedures. Supply is also growing with an increasing number of skilled surgeons and healthcare professionals capable of performing these surgeries. With the advancements in devices and tools for bariatric surgeries, the global market for bariatric procedures is expected to experience steady growth, with North America and Europe leading the market due to their well-established healthcare systems.Key Players in Bariatric Surgery Market• Apollo Inc.• Johnson & Johnson• Olympus Corp• Allergen• TransEnterix Surgical Inc.• Cousin Biotech• EndoGastric Solutions Inc.• ReShape Lifesciences Inc.• Medtronic• Intuitive Surgical• Aspire Bariatrics• Mediflex• SPATZ FIGA Inc.• Richard Wolf GmbH• Asensus Surgical US Inc.• Teleflex Incorporated• B Braun Melsungen AG• USGI Medical IncSegment AnalysisBy TypeSleeve gastrectomy dominated the bariatric surgery market, holding more than 37% of the market share in 2023. This surgery is minimally invasive and results in significant weight loss by removing a large part of the stomach, leaving behind a sleeve-like structure. The advantages of sleeve gastrectomy, such as fewer complications and shorter hospital stays, have contributed to its dominance in the market.The adjustable Gastric Band segment is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period from 2024 to 2032. The minimally invasive nature and customizable features of adjustable gastric banding, which allows patients to control their weight loss, are the driving factors behind this growth. The growing demand for non-invasive procedures is also contributing to the market's expansion in this category.By DeviceSurgical staplers and gastric bands accounted for a dominant 36% market share in 2023. These devices are popular due to their simplicity, effectiveness, and the reduced risk they offer compared to more invasive procedures.Gastric Balloons segment is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period. Gastric balloons are non-surgical, non-invasive options that appeal to patients looking for less invasive weight loss alternatives. These balloons create a feeling of fullness in the stomach, leading to reduced food intake and weight loss.By End UserHospitals & clinics led the bariatric surgery market with a 56% market share in 2023. Hospitals are typically the preferred choice for complex and high-risk bariatric surgeries, thanks to their advanced infrastructure and multidisciplinary teams.Surgical centers are anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment, with specialized facilities offering cost-effective and efficient bariatric surgeries. Bariatric Surgery Market SegmentationBy Type• Gastric Bypass• Sleeve Gastrectomy• Adjustable Gastric Band• Biliopancreatic Diversion with Duodenal SwitchBy Device• Surgical Stapler Gastric Bands• Gastric Balloons• Gastric Emptying Systems• Electrical Stimulation SystemsBy End User• Hospitals & Clinics & Clinics• Surgical CentersRecent Developments The system now features enhanced suturing capabilities for weight loss procedures, enabling easier manipulation of the gastrointestinal tract during endoscopic surgeries.• In July 2024, Medtronic expanded its Hugo robotic-assisted surgery solution to include bariatric surgeries, offering auxiliary tools aimed at improving precision and reducing recovery times for patients undergoing laparoscopic weight loss procedures.• In June 2024, Johnson & Johnson launched a new device designed specifically for sleeve gastrectomy surgeries. The device integrates advanced imaging and guidance technology to enhance surgical precision and improve patient safety.• In January 2024, Ethicon (Johnson & Johnson) introduced a new range of staplers for bariatric surgeries aimed at increasing accuracy, reducing complications, and improving recovery times for patients undergoing gastric bypass and sleeve gastrectomy procedures.Regional AnalysisNorth America held the largest market share in 2023, with the U.S. being the dominant contributor. The region benefits from a high prevalence of obesity, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and significant investments in bariatric surgery technologies. Moreover, the region's healthcare policies support insurance coverage for weight loss surgeries, further boosting market growth.The Asia-Pacific region is poised for the highest growth rate in the bariatric surgery market. Increasing obesity rates, particularly in countries like China and India, are leading to higher demand for bariatric procedures. The rise of medical tourism and government initiatives to improve healthcare access in the region are also contributing to the market's expansion. About Us:SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

