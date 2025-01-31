CriticDB Announces Launch of New Video Game Discovery Platform and Review Site

Zionsville, Indiana, Jan. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CriticDB is excited to announce the launch of its new video game review aggregation and game discovery platform. The platform aims to do more than aggregate reviews. It boasts a diverse array of features aimed at players, developers, PR, and game media alike, providing a community for gamers and those in the industry from around the world.

CriticDB launches with more than 75 Outlets’ reviews being aggregated, having garnered feedback from many ahead of launch to fine-tune and improve the platform, as well as offering over 20,000 video game reviews in its database, across over 2,000 game pages. Once accepted, Gaming Outlets can verify their authors and add additional reviews and previews to the platform, with Awards and other content types to be added as features in the future.

“I wanted to build a place that could uplift both Games and Outlets, leveraging both to create an ecosystem of game discovery. Along that same vein, we wanted this platform to become a way that Gaming Outlets and PR could enhance how they’re able to connect and work together to cover more titles,” said Rutledge Daugette, Co-Founder of CriticDB.

Beyond review aggregation alone, CriticDB provides website visitors with a selection of features essential to building a platform and community around game discovery. These include:

Independent Pages for Games: These will showcase Critic/User Reviews, Previews, Similar Games, and more.

Outlet/Creator Pages: Individuals can follow their favorite outlets and Creators for notifications of new reviews.

Browse Game Reviews: CriticDB delivers Aggregate Game Scores across platforms, genres, developers, and more.

Create and Share: The community can create missing game pages, link similar games together, and share their Favorites, Wishlists, Played, Beaten, and more with Lists.

User Reviews: Individuals with a Pro account can share their thoughts on the latest games, including those from their backlog.

Earn EXP and Badges: CriticDB will later add leaderboards for the users with the most games created and linked, individuals can enjoy engaging and competing with the community.

Outlet-Focused Features: Manage the Outlet page and Team to start, including information that makes it easier for PR to find and make contact.

Authors-Focused Features: Claim an author page and display Critic Reviews & Previews alongside lists and User Reviews.

PR-Focused Features: Get access to the best contacts for each outlet, and tools to find Outlets easier.

CriticDB will launch with both free and paid user accounts. Anyone can interact with and use the platform for free. Those who wish to support the vision or create user reviews can upgrade.

With a robust roadmap, CriticDB plans to expand its features throughout 2025. As of today, applications are open for Outlets (and Creators) looking to be included on the platform.

CriticDB’s long-term vision is to work with those in and around the industry to improve the platform, with plans to build a “CriticDB Council” of 10 journalists annually to help recommend features that can help the industry across Journalism, PR, and Development.

CriticDB encourages individuals to explore its new Review Aggregator and game discovery platform today.

About CriticDB

Launched in 2025, CriticDB was created by a team of gaming industry veterans to offer users more than just an aggregator site—it is a website to find new games, from AAA to indies, huge sites to smaller independent publications. With a wide range of immersive features and a larger focus on discovery than similar platforms, CriticDB enables visitors to explore more of a wide world of games and find new games they might have missed or an outlet that they wouldn’t have known about otherwise.

