UFarm.Digital Secures $500,000 Early Seed Funding to Expand Digital Asset Management Solutions Limassol, Cyprus Jan 31, 2025 (Elite)

Limassol, Cyprus, Jan. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UFarm.Digital, a decentralized finance asset management platform, has secured $500,000 in its early seed funding round. This milestone will support the company’s efforts to expand its platform capabilities, strengthen its market presence, and accelerate strategic development initiatives.

The funding will enable UFarm.Digital to implement key enhancements, including new features designed to improve user experience and bolster security measures. Planned developments include cross-chain integrations, the addition of new DeFi protocols, and an advanced asset management solution tailored for hedge funds. A portion of the funds will also be allocated to marketing efforts and community engagement to increase the platform’s visibility and reach

As part of its ongoing development, UFarm.Digital has made significant progress by launching its platform on the Arbitrum network. This strategic move enables the platform to leverage Arbitrum’s scalability and low transaction costs, providing users with faster, more efficient operations. At launch, UFarm.Digital offers a range of investment pools designed to cater to varying risk appetites and strategies, delivering flexibility to both institutional and private investors.

The platform offers non-custodial security, allowing investors to maintain full control over their funds and significantly reducing risks associated with traditional asset management. It emphasizes seamless integration with DeFi protocols, simplifying asset management while maintaining high security standards. Users have access to top-tier asset managers, who are vetted through a comprehensive, independent rating system that ensures transparency and reliability. The fee management process is secure and straightforward, making it easier to handle success and management fees charged by asset managers. The platform’s smart contracts have undergone rigorous audits by Decurity, with further audits by Hexens planned to uphold ongoing security.

“Our platform is designed to empower investors by combining robust security measures with a seamless user experience,” said Olga Tiagunova, CEO of UFarm.Digital. “These investments allow us to accelerate the implementation of new features and solutions in our product, enhancing the capabilities of our asset managers while reinforcing the security of our platform.”

These planned features include a privacy-focused private layer, cross-chain support, and enhanced security infrastructure capable of detecting suspicious activities within the protocol to strengthen asset protection and further enhance overall security. Additionally, zero-knowledge proof (ZKP) technology for KYC verification is part of the company's roadmap, aimed at maintaining regulatory compliance while safeguarding user privacy.

As UFarm.Digital welcomes its first institutional clients, the team is dedicated to expanding its services and continuing to innovate. Future developments include enhanced reporting tools and the rollout of a bug bounty program to further ensure platform integrity. The company’s user-first approach and focus on transparency position it as a trusted partner for investors navigating the decentralized finance landscape.

UFarm.Digital is a decentralized finance platform dedicated to simplifying digital asset management for institutional and private investors. The platform provides robust features such as private and public investment pools, customizable fees, secure cross-chain integration, and specialized solutions for hedge funds. In addition, it offers enhanced tools for data-driven performance tracking, operational transparency, and support for future interoperability across multiple blockchain networks. By fostering innovation and maintaining a user-centric focus, UFarm.Digital aims to reshape the digital asset management landscape and become a trusted partner for investors worldwide.



