Autonomous Truck Market to Reach USD 164.89 Billion by 2034, Growing at a CAGR of 14.6%

Escalating focus on price curtailment is a prominent factor driving the market demand.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Our autonomous truck market report has been prepared using advanced methodologies and research techniques to help businesses make strategic business decisions.Polaris Market Research's latest report, titled "Autonomous Truck Market,” 2025-2034. The report covers key success factors, market performance, risk factors, project costs and economics, expected ROI, and profit margins. The global market was valued at USD 42.34 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow to USD 164.89 billion by 2034 at a CAGR of 14.6% from 2025 to 2034.𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:Autonomous trucks are those when tractor trailers are capable of functioning without the requirement for human mediation. Depending on sensors, cameras, GPS satellites, IoT systems, and AI technologies, these autonomous trucks can cautiously pass over freeways completely on their own.Autonomous trucks operate by utilizing sensing technologies such as LiDAR, radar, and optical cameras to collect visual data from the neighboring areas, conveying details to a computer laden with maps and algorithms that inspect the details and make decisions pushing the autonomous truck market demand.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬:• Technological Progressions: Progression in AI and sensor technologies have notably improved the potential of autonomous trucks. These technologies permit autonomous vehicles to process massive volumes of real-time data from their ambiance, rendering crucial resolutions on the road and boosting the demand for autonomous truck market growth.• Labor Deficiency: Labor deficiency in the trucking industry is pushing the market forward. There is a growing deficiency of truck drivers as the chore is physically taxing, requires prolonged work hours, and frequently requires ample compensation.• Escalating Funding In the Automotive Industry: The growing funding in the automotive industry is notably pushing the market growth. Several auto manufacturers and tech firms are carrying out sizeable funds to advance self driving systems, enhancing the potential and the security of autonomous trucks.

𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:• The autonomous truck market segmentation is based on autonomy level, sensor type, end use, and region.• By sensor type analysis, the radar segment held the largest market share. This is due to them providing a dependable and economical solution for extended detection, which is important for secure helmsmanship and accidents.• By end use analysis, the logistics segment is poised to register a significant CAGR. This is due to the growing focus on the economy and dependability on cargo transportation.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:The research report covers all the major regions and sub-regions of the autonomous truck market. The study provides market insights into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.• North America: North America accounted for the largest market share. This is primarily because of the development of the logistics industry.• Asia Pacific: Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR from 2025 to 2034. The region's escalating industrialization and the demand for productive transportation fuels the regional market expansion.

𝐅𝐀𝐐𝐬:How much is the autonomous truck market?The market size was valued at USD 42.34 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow to USD 164.89 billion by 2034.Which end use dominated the autonomous truck market in 2024?The logistics segment dominated the autonomous truck market in 2024.What are the quantitative units covered in the report?The quantitative units covered in the report are revenues in USD billion and CAGR from 2025 to 2034.What is the growth rate of the market?The global market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.6% during the forecast period, 2025-2034. 