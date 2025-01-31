Helport AI Opens Office in the Philippines

New ‘Global Center of Excellence’ to Drive Artificial Intelligence Operations and Service Offerings in the Business Process Outsourcing Industry

SINGAPORE and SAN DIEGO, Jan. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helport AI Limited (NASDAQ: HPAI) (“Helport AI”), an AI technology company serving enterprise clients with intelligent customer communication software, services, and solutions, today announced the grand opening of its new office in the Philippines. Located at the IBM Plaza in Eastwood City, Quezon City, this facility is expected to establish Helport AI's Global Center of Excellence for AI operations and training.

The new office represents Helport AI's commitment to fostering innovation in the business process outsourcing (BPO) industry and supporting the growing demand for advanced AI solutions in Southeast Asia. The office will serve as a hub for Helport AI’s research and development efforts.





A Strategic Step for Helport AI



Guanghai Li, CEO of Helport AI, highlighted the significance of this milestone during the opening ceremony. "Our decision to establish a presence in the Philippines underscores the immense potential of this region," said Li. "The Philippines is home to a thriving BPO sector and a highly skilled workforce. We believe this office will play a pivotal role in advancing our AI-driven solutions, helping our clients achieve greater efficiency, enhancing customer satisfaction, and anticipating potential industry disruption."

The Philippines office will focus on refining Helport AI's flagship product, an intelligent co-pilot software for call center agents. This technology provides real-time guidance to agents, optimizing customer interactions while reducing onboarding time and training costs. As an integral part of Helport AI’s portfolio, this tool has already proven its scalability, with clients reporting improved agent performance and operational efficiency.

A Celebration of Innovation and Collaboration



The grand opening event featured a series of keynotes and discussions, including a presentation on "The Future of AI in BPO" and a live demonstration of Helport AI's software. The program concluded with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a networking session attended by industry leaders, government officials, and alliance partners.

Over fifty guests, including representatives from local BPO companies, investors, industry associations, and members of the news media, attended the gathering. They expressed interest in Helport AI's solutions and demonstrated a desire for future collaboration, signaling the potential for partnerships in the region.

Looking Ahead



This new office marks another chapter in Helport AI's journey toward redefining the future of AI in the BPO sector. With robust in-house AI training capabilities and a growing global footprint, Helport AI aspires to empower businesses, transform customer interactions, and drive sustainable growth.

About Helport AI

Helport AI (NASDAQ: HPAI) is an AI technology company dedicated to optimizing customer communication through its digital platform and intelligent software solutions. Offering enterprise level customer contact services, Helport AI’s mission is to empower everyone to work as an expert. Learn more at www.helport.ai.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, Helport AI's business plan and outlook. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on Helport AI’s current expectations and projections about future events that Helport AI believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “approximates,” “believes,” “hopes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may” or other similar expressions. Helport AI undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although Helport AI believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and Helport AI cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in Helport AI’s registration statement and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

