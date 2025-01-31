Frozen Food Market to Attain US$ 340.38 Billion by 2034, Unveiled in Latest Report, Showing a 5.3% CAGR

Frozen Food Market

The growing employment globally is driving the market growth.

The food became an intrinsic part of contemporary diets and lifestyles, providing ease and assortment in meal devising.” — Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 𝘖𝘶𝘳 𝘧𝘳𝘰𝘻𝘦𝘯 𝘧𝘰𝘰𝘥 𝘮𝘢𝘳𝘬𝘦𝘵 𝘳𝘦𝘱𝘰𝘳𝘵 𝘩𝘢𝘴 𝘣𝘦𝘦𝘯 𝘱𝘳𝘦𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘦𝘥 𝘶𝘴𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘢𝘥𝘷𝘢𝘯𝘤𝘦𝘥 𝘮𝘦𝘵𝘩𝘰𝘥𝘰𝘭𝘰𝘨𝘪𝘦𝘴 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘦𝘢𝘳𝘤𝘩 𝘵𝘦𝘤𝘩𝘯𝘪𝘲𝘶𝘦𝘴 𝘵𝘰 𝘩𝘦𝘭𝘱 𝘣𝘶𝘴𝘪𝘯𝘦𝘴𝘴𝘦𝘴 𝘮𝘢𝘬𝘦 𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘨𝘪𝘤 𝘣𝘶𝘴𝘪𝘯𝘦𝘴𝘴 𝘥𝘦𝘤𝘪𝘴𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘴.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐬𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲 𝐛𝐲 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐳𝐞𝐧 𝐟𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐟𝐥𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐡 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞. 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐚 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟓.𝟑%, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟐𝟎𝟑.𝟔𝟕 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒. 𝐈𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐲 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰 𝐭𝐨 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟑𝟒𝟎.𝟑𝟖 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟒.𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:Frozen foods are a cost-effective method to obtain the everyday number of fruits and vegetables. Actually, families who include frozen foods in their customary routine may have superior diet standards. With so many options in the frozen foods passage, there are a plethora of possibilities to detect something one likes.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:Fruits and vegetables are plucked at crest perfection and frequently frozen within hours, securing nutrients and flavor. Usually, frozen foods preserve their vitamins and minerals, and it is devoid of any change to carbohydrate, protein, or fat content. Due to the surge in employment, there is a shortage in preparing meals from scratch, which also calls for speedy, easy, and dependable meal alternatives, pushing the frozen food market demand.𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬:𝐄𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝐐𝐮𝐢𝐜𝐤 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬: The growing aggregate of quick service restaurants (QSR) is creating an upswing in the market. QSRs depend on frozen food constituents such as pre-cut vegetables, meat, and ready-to-cook meals to sanction swift devising and decrease wastage, thus boosting the demand for frozen food market growth.𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐔𝐫𝐛𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: The growing urbanization globally is estimated to push the market revenue. The United Nations (UN) forecast that 68% of the global population will reside in urban areas by 2050. People in urban regions encounter time restraints because of hectic work programs and prolonged traveling, causing an inclination for speedy and simple meal solutions.𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐚𝐥 𝐨𝐟 𝐄-𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐞: The surging approval of e-commerce globally is expected to push the market. E-commerce platforms permit consumers to peruse a broad gamut of frozen food alternatives from the solace of their homes, diminishing the requirement for physical store visits.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐚 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞:𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:• The frozen food market segmentation is based on product, freezing technology, distribution channel, and region.• By freezing technology analysis, the individual quick freezing segment held the largest market share. This is due to its outstanding capacity to maintain the standard, touch, and nutritional content of food commodities.• By distribution channel analysis, the offline retail store segment is poised to register a significant CAGR. This is due to its entrenched existence and extensive consumer trust.𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:The research report covers all the major regions and sub-regions of the frozen food market. The study provides market insights into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚: North America accounted for the largest market share. This is primarily because of robust consumer demand, entrenched retail framework, and progressive cold chain logistics.𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜: Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR from 2025 to 2034. The region's speedy urbanization and augmenting middle class fuels the regional market expansion.

How much is the frozen food market?
The market size was valued at USD 203.67 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow to USD 340.38 billion by 2034.

Which region held the largest frozen food market share?
North America had the largest share of the global market in 2024.

What are the segments covered in the market?
The segments covered in the market are product, freezing technology, and distribution channels.

What is the growth rate of the market?
The global market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. 