Self-Driving Truck Market to Reach $41.21 Billion by 2035, Growing at 12.1% CAGR, Driven by AI & Logistics Innovations

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “ Self-Driving Truck Market by component (Hardware, Software, and Services), by application (Logistics & Transportation, Construction and Manufacturing, Mining, Ports and others), by level of automation (Level 1, Level 2, Level 3, Level 4, and Level 5), by propulsion type (Internal Combustion Engine, Hybrid Transmission, Electric Transmission): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2025-2035”.According to the report, the global self-driving truck market is expected to be valued at $13.11 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach $41.21 billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of 12.1% from 2025 to 2035.Self-driving trucks, also known as autonomous truck, aims to operate without human input. Sensors, such as Lidar, radar, cameras, ultrasonic, and GPS, and complex algorithms are essential for self-driving technology.🔰 𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4388 A self-driving truck, or autonomous truck, is one that supports the driver while also making decisions and navigating itself out of uncertain situations. Self-driving truck refers to autonomous driving technologies in trucks that allow them to run without human intervention by combining sensors, software, and advanced control systems. Technology is utilized in logistics and transportation to address issues such as driver shortages and to eliminate human errors that might result in road casualties. Self-driving trucks are also utilized to transport goods and commodities to a storage facility from an excavation site in a mine or an unloading zone at a port. Autonomous vehicles have several advantages over traditional vehicles from improved safety to reduction in fuel and traffic congestion and emissions. An autonomous truck will be installed with a wider range of sensors such as LiDAR, RADAR, camera, GPS among others. These sensors are short range (providing details of moving objects near the vehicle) as well as long range (providing details of high-speed oncoming vehicles) to help a vehicle sense any object or obstacle in its way, thus eliminating chances of accidents.Moreover, the market is witnessing suitable growth in recent years, owing to the development of intelligent transport system. Moreover, the key manufacturers operating in the industry have been inclined towards developing and testing autonomous level 4 technology, where the autonomous system drives the truck by itself, but the manual override option is provided for the driver to take control at the moment of an emergency. For instance, TuSimple Holdings has started Level 4 autonomous testing on a critical Japanese freight corridor, in January 2023. Similarly, in September 2019, Daimler Trucks and Torc Robotics worked together to create and test SAE Level 4 intent technology autonomous trucks on public roads. All automated runs are overseen by an engineer and a highly trained safety driver certified by Daimler Trucks and Torc Robotics. Torc Robotics uses public road testing to construct and refine the system so that it can produce the required results. Such developments create a wider scope for the growth of the market across the globe.🔰 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4388 At present, the autonomous vehicle market players interested in testing driverless technology need to apply for exemptions to the National Highway and Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) federal motor vehicle safety standards, and the agency only grants 2,500 per year. The Self-Drive Act is projected to increase that cap to 25,000 per year initially, and expand it to 100,000 annually in three years’ time. Such developments are expected to create ample opportunities for the growth of the market across the globe.Moreover, the factors such as development of intelligent transport system, growth of connected infrastructure and improved safety coupled with reduction in traffic congestion. However, rise security and privacy concerns and software failures associated with automotive sensors hamper the growth of the market. 𝙇𝙚𝙖𝙙𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙈𝙖𝙧𝙠𝙚𝙩 𝙋𝙡𝙖𝙮𝙚𝙧𝙨: -WaabiAurora Innovation Inc.PlusAI, Inc.Kodiak Robotics, Inc.Embark Trucks, Inc.EinrideRRAITuSimpleJiluo Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.Torc Robotics. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

