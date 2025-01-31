Piezoelectric Devices Market to Hit USD 60.05 Billion by 2032, Driven by Growth in Aerospace, Healthcare, and Automotive

This growth is primarily driven by increased demand from the aerospace, healthcare, and automotive industries.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2025

As Per the SNS Insider,“The Piezoelectric Devices market size was valued at USD 32.96 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow to USD 60.05 billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR Of 6.89 % over the forecast period of 2024-2032.”

Defense and aerospace sectors driving growth in the piezoelectric device market

There is a quick expansion in the piezoelectric devices market, driven by higher investments in defense and space exploration. Countries are making significant investments in upgrading their military and adopting cutting-edge technologies, as the space sector continues to grow at a fast pace. These industries need advanced sensors, audio devices, and SONARs, which heavily depend on piezoelectric materials. It is anticipated that the demand for these devices will increase further due to the focus of governments and private organizations on defense and space exploration projects.

SWOT Analysis of Key Players as follows:

CeramTec GmbH (Germany),
CTS Corporation (US)
Kistler Group (Switzerland)
Physik Instrumente (PI) GmbH & Co. KG. (Germany)
piezosystem jena GmbH (Germany)
Piezo Technologies (US).
Aerotech Inc. (US)
APC International, Ltd., (US)
Mad City Labs, Inc. (US)

Segment Analysis

By Product

Based on Product, Piezoelectric Motors dominated the Piezoelectric Device with 31% of share in 2023. These new gadgets utilize piezoelectric materials to transform electrical energy into mechanical movement. A piezoelectric motor contains a ceramic element that, when given an electrical signal, produces force on a ceramic plate in a specific direction. This interaction drives the rotor, creating an uninterrupted movement. Piezoelectric motors provide unmatched precision, quick responsiveness, and high torque-to-weight ratios, unlike conventional electric motors. Their small size, quiet function, and capability to achieve nanometer-level positioning are essential in a range of uses such as robotics, automation, medical devices, and optical systems. Physik Instrumente (PI), Nanomotion, and Novanta are leading the industry in the development of advanced piezoelectric motors, pushing technology boundaries and expanding market potential.

By Material

Based on Material, Piezoelectric Composites dominated the piezoelectric device market with 32% of share in 2023. Piezoelectric composites are quickly expanding in popularity because of their excellent characteristics and wide range of uses. By merging the advantages of piezoelectric ceramics and polymers, these materials present high coupling coefficients, low acoustic impedance, and exceptional mechanical durability. This special blend of characteristics makes them essential in industries like healthcare, where they are used by companies like Siemens Healthineers and GE Healthcare for advanced ultrasound imaging. In the aerospace and defense industries, major companies such as Boeing and Lockheed Martin use piezoelectric composites for vibration control and monitoring structural health. The automotive sector, including companies such as Bosch and Continental, is also reaping the rewards of using these materials in parts like knock sensors and fuel injection systems. The increasing need for small, high-performing electronic devices is driving the growth of piezoelectric composites, which are known for their excellent electro-acoustic efficiency and wide bandwidth. Due to their importance in advanced technologies across various sectors, the market leadership of these materials is expected to strengthen in the future.

Regional Analysis

The piezoelectric devices market is predominantly controlled by the Asia Pacific region with a 33% market share. Nations such as China, Taiwan, South Korea, and Japan are fueling this expansion by making substantial investments in piezoelectric technology. The demand for piezoelectric components in various industries is being driven by the region's emphasis on innovation and manufacturing excellence. Asia Pacific is set to continue dominating the market, thanks to increasing usage in consumer electronics, automotive, and healthcare industries.

In the piezoelectric devices market, North America is experiencing the quickest growth, holding a 24% market share in 2023. Progress in healthcare, automotive, and industrial automation industries is fueling this expansion. Medtronic, Magna International, and Honeywell are at the forefront of incorporating piezoelectric technology. Innovation and technological advancements in the region are driving the growth of the market.

Recent Trends

-April 2023: A research group at KAIST, under the leadership of Professor Keon Jae Lee from the Department of Materials Science and Engineering, in collaboration with the College of Medicine at the Catholic University of Korea, successfully created an exceptionally sensitive wearable blood pressure sensor based on piezoelectric technology.

-In 2024, significant progress has been made in the commercialization of lead-free Piezoelectric Devices, which are safer for both the environment and human health. Companies like KEMET and APC International.

Piezoelectric Devices Market to Hit USD 60.05 Billion by 2032, Driven by Growth in Aerospace, Healthcare, and Automotive

About Us: SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

