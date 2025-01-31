Global Antimicrobial Resistance Surveillance Market to Reach USD 9.50 Billion by 2032, Growing at a CAGR of 5.47%
Rising Public Health Threats and Technological Advancements Drive the Market Amidst Increasing Antibiotic-Resistant InfectionsAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to SNS Insider, the antimicrobial resistance surveillance market was valued at USD 5.90 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow to USD 9.50 billion by 2032, registering a robust CAGR of 5.47% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2032.
Market analysis
The antimicrobial resistance (AMR) surveillance market is exponential growth due to urgent situations arising in medical and public health combating the malicious, rapid rise of strains of microorganisms that are resistant to treatment by antimicrobial medicines. Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) happens when bugs like bacteria, viruses, fungi, and parasites no longer respond to the drugs that are meant to kill them, making infections more difficult to treat. The global increase of this problem has raised alarms all over the world leading to the implementation of successful surveillance networks to track and follow the spread of resistant pathogens. In recent years, governments, international health organizations, and the private sector have been placing more emphasis on strengthening antimicrobial resistance surveillance to reduce the burden of AMR on the global population. The World Health Organization (WHO) has called AMR "one of the biggest threats to global health, food security, and development today." In its 2023 report, the WHO highlighted that AMR is responsible for approximately 700,000 deaths annually worldwide, a figure expected to rise to 10 million by 2050 if left unchecked.
Governments are playing a crucial role in curbing the rise of AMR through stringent policies and large-scale surveillance initiatives. For example, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has earmarked more than USD 200 million each year to fight AMR, seeking to expand surveillance and access to antimicrobial stewardship programs. In 2023, the CDC's "National Action Plan for Combating Antibiotic-Resistant Bacteria" was further expanded to include updated funding and strategic surveillance protocols. The National Health Service (NHS) in the UK reported that antimicrobial resistance costs the healthcare system over GBP 1 billion annually in the form of additional hospital stays, longer treatments, and more intensive care. This has led to a concerted push for the development of more advanced surveillance tools and data management systems to curb AMR more effectively.
Key Players in Antimicrobial Resistance Surveillance Market
• Danaher
• Bioanalyse
• Luminex Corporation
• Alifax S.r.l.
• Thermo Fisher Scientific
• Wolters Kluwer N.V.
• Lumed
• BioSpace
• Roche Diagnostics
• OpGen Inc.
• Cepheid
• Abbott Laboratories
• Accelerate Diagnostics Inc.
• Qiagen
• Liofilchem S.r.l.
• Bio-Rad
• Becton
• Merck KgaA
• Dickinson and Company
• Bruker
• Biomerieux
Market Segmentation
By Solution
The solution segment accounted for the largest share of the antimicrobial resistance surveillance market 46% in 2023. The widespread adoption of technology-driven healthcare systems, and advanced solutions such as diagnostic tools, antimicrobial stewardship software, and surveillance platforms have seen an upsurge in demand. Diagnostic solutions, particularly those that provide rapid and precise identification of resistant pathogens, are rapidly gaining traction among healthcare providers and labs. This feature allows rapid decision-making, which is key in treating an infection promptly and preventing the spread of resistant strains of microorganisms.
The introduction of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning in surveillance tools has also enhanced the effectiveness of AMR monitoring, allowing for predictive analytics and real-time data processing. This trend is expected to continue, with companies developing more sophisticated systems for better pathogen tracking and antimicrobial consumption management.
By End User
In 2023, hospitals and clinics accounted for the largest share of the antimicrobial resistance surveillance market with a share of 56%. Since most hospitals have a pressing need for AMR surveillance tools to track infections as they occur, healthcare institutions are one of the most prominent end-user segments of the market. The growing incidence of Hospital-Acquired Infections (HAIs) & increasing burden of multi-drug-resistant organism (MDROs) are forcing hospitals to embrace advanced AMR surveillance solutions. Most importantly, the pandemic has further increased the use of antibiotics, accelerating the emergence of AMR, and this highlights the need for more extensive AMR surveillance in health facilities. Integrated surveillance systems for tracking antimicrobial usage and patient outcomes are increasingly being implemented by hospitals in an effort to identify trends in resistance and guide treatment protocols.
Antimicrobial Resistance Surveillance Market Segmentation
By Solution
• Diagnostic kits
• Diagnostic systems
• Surveillance software
• Services
By Application
• Clinical Diagnostics
• Public Health Surveillance
• Other Applications
By End User
• Hospitals & Clinics
• Research & Academic Institutes
• Others
Regional Analysis
The antimicrobial resistance surveillance market was dominated by North America, which accounted for a 37% share in 2023. This region has a robust healthcare infrastructure, higher penetration of technology, and supportive government policies that aid in fighting AMR. The United States in particular has been proactive in addressing the AMR threat. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have proposed regulatory frameworks aimed at continually improving AMR surveillance and optimization of antimicrobial drug approval.
Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region for the AMR surveillance market during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to rapid healthcare infrastructure strengthening, growing government initiatives to monitor AMR coupled with rising healthcare awareness within the population. Governments in China and India are prioritizing AMR surveillance systems as part of their broader initiatives to improve public health, with initiatives such as India’s National Action Plan on AMR and China’s focus on improving antibiotic usage practices in hospitals.
Recent Developments
• In April 2024, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation announced a USD 50 million initiative to support the development of digital surveillance platforms aimed at tracking AMR patterns across low-income countries. This initiative aims to improve data accessibility and strengthen the global response to AMR.
• Canada’s National Antimicrobial Resistance Surveillance System (NARSS) announced an upgrade to its data collection infrastructure in early 2024, aiming to integrate next-generation sequencing methods for more accurate and timely AMR tracking.
