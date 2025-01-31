Lung Cancer Surgery Market to Reach USD 7.9 Billion by 2032, Driven by Technological Innovations & Early Detection

Lung Cancer Surgery Market

The global lung cancer surgery market, valued at USD 5.4 billion in 2023, is set to grow at a CAGR of 4.3%, fueled by robotics and AI.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to Research by SNS Insider, The Lung Cancer Surgery Market size was estimated at USD 5.4 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 7.9 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period of 2024-2032.Robotic-Assisted and Minimally Invasive Surgeries Propel Growth in Lung Cancer Surgery Market, Dominating with Significant Market SharesThe lung cancer surgery market has been surging over the years due to technological innovations, rising awareness regarding early detection, and advances in healthcare facilities. Surgical treatment remains the primary method of treating lung cancer patients, especially in patients with localized lung cancer; with the development of surgery, the operation of Lobectomy, pneumonectomy, and video-thoracoscopic surgery will become the trend with lower postoperative complications and shorter (later) recovery period. However, robotic surgery such as the Ion endoluminal system and Medtronic's Hugo RAS provide a higher accuracy rate yet require. In addition, imaging technologies like cone-beam CT and improved fluoroscopy have increased accuracy in surgeries and decreased reliance on expensive devices. Owing to increasing investments in healthcare and rising cases of cancer, the market is expected to continue growing, especially in developed regions.Get a Free Sample Report of Lung Cancer Surgery Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/4581 Key Players in Lung Cancer Surgery Market• Accuray Incorporated (CyberKnife System)• GE Healthcare (Revolution CT Scanner)• Johnson and Johnson (Harmonic Scalpel)• Olympus Corporation (BF-1TQ160 Bronchoscope, PNT Series Endobronchial Ultrasound (EBUS))• Siemens Healthineers AG (Biograph Horizon, Acuson S2000)• Ethicon Endo Surgery Inc. (Ethicon Endo-Surgery Harmonic Products)• Richard Wolf GMBH (Lung Surgery Instruments)• Scanlan International Inc. (Thoracic Surgical Instruments)• Angiodynamics (OncoSecure Port System)• Neomend Inc. (NeoBond and NeoPatch)• Trokamed GMBH (Thoracic Surgery Instruments)• Covidien (Endo GIA Staplers, Ligasure Devices)• BSD Medical Corp. (BSD-2000 System) and others.Segmentation AnalysisBy Product TypeRobotic-assisted segment dominated the lung cancer surgery market with 23.4% in 2023, owing to the higher precision and less invasive approach. Robotic systems, such as the da Vinci Surgical System and Medtronic’s Hugo RAS, provide improved 3D visualization and greater control for surgeons, making them particularly suitable for delicate lung cancer procedures. These devices eliminate the need for large incisions or minimize them, resulting in shorter recovery times, fewer complications and reduced pain for patients. The segment's dominance was further attributed to the rising preference for minimally invasive procedures attributed to positive patient outcomes. Second, continuous improvements to robotic platforms which include enhanced maneuverability and increased accuracy have continued to improve surgical precision thereby fortifying the growing utilization of robotic-assisted surgery for treatment of lung cancer. This makes the segment to hold the leading position in the market.By Surgery TypeThe Minimally Invasive Surgery (MIS) segment is dominated the market with 67% of market share, owing to its advantages of lesser trauma to body, quicker recovery, and fewer complications in comparison to traditional/open surgery. Newer techniques such as video-assisted thoracoscopic surgery (VATS) and robotic-assisted surgery give the ability to surgeons to access and remove tumors with smaller incisions, reducing the injury to adjacent tissue and organs. Which translates to less pain, lower risk of infection and shorter hospital stays, all greatly improving patient outcomes. As patients seek more and more minimally invasive procedures that allow them to get back to their lives faster, MIS demand has exploded. Burgeoning focus on patient care in tandem with advancements in surgical technology has fueled the adoption of MIS in lung cancer treatment and continues to dominate the market.Need any customization research on Lung Cancer Surgery Market, Enquire Now @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/4581 Lung Cancer Surgery Market SegmentationBy Product Type:• Surgical Instruments• Monitoring & Visualizing System• Endosurgical Equipment• Robotic-Assisted Surgery Systems• OthersBy Surgery Type:• Open Surgery• Minimally Invasive SurgeryBy Procedure:• Lobectomy• Segmentectomy/Wedge Resection• Pneumonectomy• Sleeve Resection• Extended ResectionBy Cancer Stage:• Early-Stage• Advanced-StageBy End-user:• Hospitals• Ambulatory Surgical Centers• Specialty ClinicsRegional AnalysisNorth America dominated the lungs cancer surgery market with more than 33.3% of the share in 2023. The U. S. and Canada in particular have well-established healthcare systems, in addition to comprehensive access to the more advanced surgical techniques. Minimally invasive techniques are a matter of focus and several centers are utilizing them video-assisted thoracoscopic surgery (VATS) and robotic-assisted surgeries that allow for a faster recovery and fewer complications among others.Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing market throughout the forecast period. Significant growth is also observed in key markets such as China, Japan, and South Korea, driven by a growing smoking population and improvements in healthcare infrastructure. As Mihara points out, awareness of the value of early cancer detection and investments in health information technology have also contributed to an uptick in lung cancer surgeries. There is a shift towards minimally invasive procedure in the region, which is also contributing to the rapid growth of the lung cancer surgery market in Asia Pacific.Recent developments• In February 2023, Intuitive Surgical Inc., a leading developer and manufacturer of products designed to assist physicians and healthcare providers, acquired Auris Health Inc., a medical device company known for its robotically-assisted bronchoscopy systems. This acquisition will provide Intuitive Surgical with a new platform to advance the development of robotically-assisted lung cancer surgery systems.• In April 2023, Medtronic launched its Hugo robotic-assisted surgery (RAS) system in additional markets, expanding its reach in thoracic surgeries, including lung cancer surgeries.Buy Full Research Report on Lung Cancer Surgery Market 2024-2032 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/4581 Table of Contents – Major Key Points1. Introduction2. Executive Summary3. Research Methodology4. 