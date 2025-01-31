LyondellBasell reports 2024 earnings

LYB remained sharply focused on executing its three-pillar strategy

Generated $3.8 billion of cash from operating activities with 90% cash conversion 1

Cash from operating activities funded $1.8 billion of capital expenditures and $1.9 billion in shareholder returns through dividends (with 14 th consecutive year of annual dividend growth) and share repurchases

consecutive year of annual dividend growth) and share repurchases Delivered 65% year-over-year volume growth 2 in the company's Circular and Low Carbon Solutions (CLCS) business

in the company's Circular and Low Carbon Solutions (CLCS) business Announced Agustin Izquierdo to succeed Michael McMurray as CFO effective March 1, 2025

HOUSTON and LONDON, Jan. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE: LYB) today announced results for the fourth quarter 2024 and full year 2024. Comparisons with the prior quarter, fourth quarter 2023 and full year 2023 are available in the following table:

Table 1 - Earnings Summary

Millions of U.S. dollars (except share data)

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 December 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 Sales and other operating revenues $ 9,497 $ 10,322 $ 9,929 $ 40,302 $ 41,107 Net (loss) income (603 ) 573 185 1,367 2,121 Diluted (loss) earnings per share (1.87 ) 1.75 0.56 4.15 6.46 Weighted average diluted share count 325 326 326 326 326 EBITDA3 (409 ) 1,174 639 3,456 4,509



Excluding Identified Items3

Net income excluding identified items $ 249 $ 617 $ 411 $ 2,101 $ 2,838 Diluted earnings per share excluding identified items 0.75 1.88 1.26 6.40 8.65 Gain on sale of business, pre-tax 9 — — (284 ) — Asset write-downs, pre-tax 1,065 — 241 1,065 518 Refinery exit costs, pre-tax 44 57 50 179 334 EBITDA excluding identified items 689 1,211 910 4,336 5,222



“During the fourth quarter, our businesses delivered excellent cash performance amid difficult market conditions. Our strong cash generation and robust balance sheet enabled us to achieve meaningful progress on our strategic goals to drive profitable and sustainable growth at LyondellBasell. I am very proud of our team's progress in building a profitable Circular & Low Carbon Solutions business, where volumes grew by 65% during 2024,” said Peter Vanacker, LYB Chief Executive Officer.

FOURTH QUARTER 2024 RESULTS

The company reported a net loss for the fourth quarter 2024 of $603 million, or $1.87 per share. During the quarter, the company recognized identified items of $852 million, net of tax. These items, which impacted earnings by $2.62 per share, included non-cash asset write-downs related to our O&P Europe, Asia and International (O&P EAI) and Advanced Polymer Solutions (APS) segments of $769 million and $42 million respectively, and costs incurred from plans to exit the refining business. The write-downs reflect the challenging market conditions for these businesses and include assets in our European strategic review and an Asian joint venture in our O&P EAI segment and the Specialty Powders business in our APS segment. Fourth quarter 2024 EBITDA was $(409) million, or $689 million excluding identified items. In addition to the identified items, non-cash LIFO inventory valuation charges impacted pre-tax quarterly results by approximately $23 million.

Fourth quarter margins declined across most businesses as costs for NGL feedstocks and natural gas increased while product prices were restrained by seasonally slower demand. Robust export demand for North American polyethylene offset some seasonal volume moderation in domestic markets. Sequentially higher ethane raw material costs led to lower integrated polyethylene margins. Outside of North America, seasonally slower demand for olefins and polyolefins and downtime at the company's European assets impacted volumes and margins. Significantly lower gasoline crack spreads reduced refining and oxyfuels margins as well as the value of co-product fuels in the Olefins & Polyolefins segments.

FULL YEAR 2024 RESULTS

Full year 2024 net income was $1.4 billion, or $4.15 per share. During the year, the company recognized identified items of $734 million, net of tax. These items, which impacted full year earnings by $2.25 per share included non-cash asset write-downs, costs incurred from exiting the refining business and the gain on sale of the Ethylene Oxide and Derivatives business. Full year 2024 EBITDA was $3.5 billion, or $4.3 billion excluding identified items.

LYB generated $3.8 billion in cash from operating activities during 2024. The company remains committed to a disciplined capital allocation approach. In 2024, approximately $1.8 billion was reinvested in the business through capital expenditures while $1.9 billion was returned to shareholders through quarterly dividends and share repurchases. The company maintains a robust investment-grade balance sheet with $8.0 billion of available liquidity, including $3.4 billion of cash and cash equivalents, at year-end.

Throughout 2024, petrochemical markets faced headwinds from soft global demand, rising raw material costs and economic uncertainty. Markets were broadly pressured by weak demand for durable goods, which impacted margins in the company's Olefins & Polyolefins and Intermediates & Derivatives segments. Margin recovery in the company's Advanced Polymer Solutions segment was limited by global declines in automotive production. LYB continues to be well-positioned to navigate challenging markets and generate strong cash returns.

STRATEGY HIGHLIGHTS

“LyondellBasell is successfully navigating difficult market conditions while delivering excellent cash performance during what has been the longest and deepest downturn of my career. And we are not wavering in the execution of our strategy. We continue to grow and upgrade our core businesses with decisive portfolio management. The volumes of our sustainable products are rapidly growing and aligned with our profitability targets. We are sharpening our focus on value creation while diligently managing and tracking our progress through a highly disciplined Value Enhancement Program. With a robust investment-grade balance sheet, LYB is well-positioned to deliver on our strategic promises and reward shareholders with a growing dividend as part of our overall value proposition," said Vanacker.

The company's strategy, outlined at its 2023 Capital Markets Day, is focused on generating value-added growth to deliver $3 billion of incremental Normalized EBITDA by 20274. By the end of 2024, LYB unlocked approximately $1.3 billion of incremental Normalized EBITDA, primarily from the successful start-up of new PO/TBA capacity and its Value Enhancement Program. During 2025, LYB expects to unlock additional profitability from the Value Enhancement Program, transformation of the Advanced Polymer Solutions business, growth of the company's CLCS business, as well as further organic and inorganic growth initiatives.

In the two years following the company's Capital Markets Day, additional market headwinds have emerged that are partially offsetting some of this progress. Amid these headwinds, LYB has remained strongly positioned, with a focus on cost-advantaged feedstocks, a robust balance sheet and a strong commitment to cash returns for shareholders.

OUTLOOK

Entering 2025, LYB remains watchful and prepared for the macroeconomic catalysts that will eventually drive restocking of supply chains, improve demand for durable goods and support a more broad-based economic recovery. One indicator of recovery is that North American domestic demand for polyolefins rebounded in 2024, after two years of declines. The company expects seasonal demand improvements to emerge across most product lines during the first quarter. Reductions in interest rates, moderation of inflation and pent-up demand should be supportive for increased consumption of durable goods, benefiting the company's polypropylene and Intermediates and Derivatives businesses. Increased driving and summertime gasoline specifications should lead to typical seasonal improvements in oxyfuels margins. LYB expects a gradual recovery in oxyfuel margins over the summer months, with strong octane premiums and the relatively low cost of butane raw materials supportive of long-term oxyfuels fundamentals. Tariff and trade uncertainties are potential headwinds. Consistent with the company's prior guidance, refining operations will cease in the first quarter of 2025, a strategic milestone paving the way for continued growth in circular and low-carbon feedstocks and products.

LYB is aligning first quarter operating rates with global demand and expects to operate Olefins & Polyolefins Americas assets at approximately 80%, Olefins & Polyolefins EAI assets at approximately 75%, and Intermediates & Derivatives assets at approximately 80%.

1 Cash conversion is net cash provided by operating activities divided by EBITDA excluding adjustments for lower of cost or market (“LCM”), gain on sale of business and asset write-downs in excess of $10 million in aggregate for the period.

2 Volumes produced and marketed includes: (i) joint venture production marketed by LYB plus our pro rata share of the remaining production produced and marketed by the joint venture, and (ii) production via third-party tolling arrangements.

3 See “Information Related to Financial Measures” for a discussion of the company’s use of non-GAAP financial measures and Tables 2-11 for reconciliations or calculations of these financial measures. “Identified items” include LCM, gain on sale of business, asset write-downs in excess of $10 million in aggregate for the period and refinery exit costs.

4 2027 incremental Normalized EBITDA reflects expected improvement over a 2022 year-end asset portfolio with 2013-2022 historical average margins and operating rates and the benefits associated with our strategic initiatives. Please see “Information Related to Financial Measures” for additional information on Normalized EBITDA.



Table 2 - Reconciliations of Net Income to Net Income Excluding Identified Items and to EBITDA Including and Excluding Identified Items Three Months Ended Year Ended Millions of U.S. dollars December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 December 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 Net (loss) income $ (603 ) $ 573 $ 185 $ 1,367 $ 2,121 Identified items less: Gain on sale of business, pre-tax(a) 9 — — (284 ) — add: Asset write-downs, pre-tax(b) 1,065 — 241 1,065 518 add: Refinery exit cost, pre-tax(c) 44 57 50 179 334 add: Benefit from income taxes related to identified items (266 ) (13 ) (65 ) (226 ) (135 ) Net income excluding identified items $ 249 $ 617 $ 411 $ 2,101 $ 2,838 Net (loss) income $ (603 ) $ 573 $ 185 $ 1,367 $ 2,121 (Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of tax (10 ) 4 1 (4 ) 5 (Loss) income from continuing operations (613 ) 577 186 1,363 2,126 (Benefit from) provision for income taxes (265 ) 134 (7 ) 240 501 Depreciation and amortization(d) 389 381 380 1,522 1,534 Interest expense, net 80 82 80 331 348 EBITDA (409 ) 1,174 639 3,456 4,509 Identified items less: Gain on sale of business(a) 9 — — (284 ) — add: Asset write-downs(b) 1,065 — 241 1,065 518 add: Refinery exit costs(e) 24 37 30 99 195 EBITDA excluding identified items $ 689 $ 1,211 $ 910 $ 4,336 $ 5,222

(a) In 2024, we sold our U.S. Gulf Coast-based Ethylene Oxide and Derivatives ("EO&D") business, resulting in the recognition of a gain, including fourth quarter post close adjustments, in our Intermediates & Derivatives ("I&D") segment.

(b) Includes asset write-downs in excess of $10 million in aggregate for the period. The year ended December 31, 2024 reflects non-cash asset write-downs of $1,065 million, which includes a non-cash impairment charge of $837 million related to European assets under strategic review in our Olefins & Polyolefins – Europe, Asia & International ("O&P-EAI") segment, non-cash impairment charges and the recognition of a deferred tax valuation allowance of $52 million and $121 million, respectively, related to our Asian equity investment in our O&P-EAI segment, and a non-cash impairment charge of $55 million related to our specialty powders business in our Advanced Polymer Solutions ("APS") segment, recognized in the fourth quarter of 2024. The year ended December 31, 2023 reflects non-cash impairment charges of $518 million, which includes a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $252 million in our APS segment, recognized in the first quarter of 2023, and a non-cash impairment charge of $192 million related to our Dutch PO/SM joint venture assets in our I&D segment, recognized in the fourth quarter of 2023.

(c) Refinery exit costs include accelerated lease amortization costs, personnel related costs, accretion of asset retirement obligations, depreciation of asset retirement costs and other charges. See Table 10 for additional detail on refinery exit costs.

(d) Depreciation and amortization includes depreciation of asset retirement costs in connection with exiting the Refining business. See Table 10 for additional detail on refinery exit costs.

(e) Refinery exit costs include accelerated lease amortization costs, personnel related costs, accretion of asset retirement obligations and other charges. See Table 10 for additional detail on refinery exit costs.





Table 3 - Reconciliation of Diluted EPS to Diluted EPS Excluding Identified Items Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 December 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 Diluted (loss) earnings per share $ (1.87 ) $ 1.75 $ 0.56 $ 4.15 $ 6.46 Identified items less: Gain on sale of business 0.02 — — (0.66 ) — add: Asset write-downs(a) 2.50 — 0.59 2.49 1.41 add: Refinery exit costs 0.10 0.13 0.11 0.42 0.78 Diluted earnings per share excluding identified items $ 0.75 $ 1.88 $ 1.26 $ 6.40 $ 8.65

(a) Includes asset write-downs in excess of $10 million in aggregate for the period.





Table 4 - Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to EBITDA Including and Excluding LCM, Gain on Sale of Business and Asset Write-Downs Year Ended Millions of U.S. dollars December 31,

2024 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 3,819 Adjustments: Depreciation and amortization (1,522 ) Impairments (949 ) Amortization of debt-related costs (11 ) Share-based compensation (91 ) Equity loss, net of distributions of earnings (339 ) Deferred income tax benefit 437 Gain on sale of business 284 Changes in assets and liabilities that (provided) used cash: Accounts receivable (127 ) Inventories (25 ) Accounts payable 122 Other, net (231 ) Net income 1,367 Income from discontinued operations, net of tax (4 ) Income from continuing operations 1,363 Provision for income taxes 240 Depreciation and amortization 1,522 Interest expense, net 331 EBITDA 3,456 add: LCM charges — less: Gain on sale of business(a) (284 ) add: Asset write-downs(b) 1,065 EBITDA excluding LCM, gain on sale of business and asset write-downs $ 4,237

(a) In 2024, we sold our U.S. Gulf Coast-based EO&D business, resulting in the recognition of a gain, including fourth quarter post close adjustments, in our I&D segment.

(b) Includes asset write-downs in excess of $10 million in aggregate for the period. The year ended December 31, 2024 reflects non-cash asset write-downs of $1,065 million, which includes a non-cash impairment charge of $837 million related to European assets under strategic review in our O&P-EAI segment, non-cash impairment charges and the recognition of a deferred tax valuation allowance of $52 million and $121 million, respectively, related to our Asian equity investment in our O&P-EAI segment, and a non-cash impairment charge of $55 million related to our specialty powders business in our APS segment, recognized in the fourth quarter of 2024.





Table 5 - Calculation of Cash Conversion Year Ended Millions of U.S. dollars December 31,

2024 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 3,819 divided by: EBITDA excluding LCM, gain on sale of business and asset write-downs(a) $ 4,237 Cash conversion 90 %

(a) See Table 4 for a reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to EBITDA including and excluding LCM, gain on sale of business and asset write-downs in excess of $10 million in aggregate for the period.





Table 6 - Calculation of Cash and Liquid Investments and Total Liquidity Millions of U.S. dollars December 31,

2024 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 3,388 Short-term investments — Cash and liquid investments $ 3,388 add: Availability under Senior Revolving Credit Facility 3,750 Availability under U.S. Receivables Facility 900 Total liquidity $ 8,038





Table 7 - Calculation of Dividends and Share Repurchases Year Ended Millions of U.S. dollars December 31,

2024 Dividends paid - common stock $ 1,720 Repurchase of Company ordinary shares 195 Dividends and share repurchases $ 1,915





Table 8 - Calculation of Incremental Normalized EBITDA Unlocked

Value Millions of U.S. dollars 2024 Recurring annual EBITDA from VEP(a) $ 800 Mid-Cycle PO/TBA EBITDA(b) 450 Total incremental Normalized EBITDA(c) $ 1,250

(a) Year-end EBITDA run rate for 2024 based on 2017-2019 mid-cycle margins and modest inflation relative to 2021 baseline. See Table 9 for a reconciliation of net income to recurring annual EBITDA for VEP.

(b) Mid-Cycle PO/TBA EBITDA represents nameplate capacity multiplied by 2017-2019 average cash margins.

(c) Incremental Normalized EBITDA reflects expected improvement over a 2022 year-end asset portfolio with 2013-2022 historical average margins and operating rates and the benefits associated with our strategic initiatives.





Table 9 - Reconciliation of Net Income to Recurring Annual EBITDA for the Value Enhancement Program Unlocked

Value Millions of U.S. dollars 2024(b) Net income(a) $ 610 Provision for income taxes 155 Depreciation and amortization 35 Interest expense, net — Recurring annual EBITDA(a) $ 800

(a) Year-end run rate for 2024 based on 2017-2019 mid-cycle margins and modest inflation relative to 2021 baseline.

(b) In 2024, VEP delivered a year-end run-rate of approximately $800 million of recurring annual EBITDA.





Table 10 - Refinery Exit Costs Three Months Ended Year Ended Millions of U.S. dollars December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 December 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 Refinery exit costs: Accelerated lease amortization costs $ 10 $ 10 $ 10 $ 38 $ 110 Personnel costs 12 7 17 35 76 Asset retirement obligation accretion 2 2 3 8 9 Asset retirement cost depreciation 20 20 20 80 139 Other charges — 18 — 18 — Total refinery exits costs $ 44 $ 57 $ 50 $ 179 $ 334





Table 11 - Identified Items After-Tax Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 Millions of U.S. dollars Pre-tax Tax effect After-tax Identified items: add: Gain on sale of business(a) Intermediates & Derivatives $ 9 $ (2 ) $ 7 add: Asset write-downs(b) Olefins & Polyolefins - EAI 1,010 (241 ) 769 Advanced Polymer Solutions 55 (13 ) 42 add: Refinery exit costs Refining 44 (10 ) 34 Total Identified items $ 1,118 $ (266 ) $ 852

(a) Represents post close adjustment which reduced the gain on sale of our EO&D business.

(b) Includes asset write-downs in excess of $10 million in aggregate for the period.

