DNA House Announces Unparalleled Consensus Hong Kong Event at the Iconic Popinjays Rooftop

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Jan. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DNA House, a global leader in financial innovation and community building, proudly announces its groundbreaking event during Consensus 2025, hosted at the stunning Popinjays Rooftop in Hong Kong. Taking place over two extraordinary days, February 18th and 19th, 2025, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 AM, this event will bring together the brightest minds and industry leaders in Web 3, AI, finance, and crypto, offering an exclusive experience that blends high-powered networking with an unmatched ambiance.

As the world accelerates toward mass adoption of decentralized technologies and enters a Golden Age of innovation and infrastructure, this momentous gathering arrives at a critical juncture in history. With the U.S. shifting policies toward economic expansion and technological advancement, the global financial landscape is primed for reinvention. DNA House stands at the forefront of these changes, uniting visionary leaders to shape the new era of global finance.

Two Unforgettable Days of Panels, VIP Access, and Cutting-Edge Insights

This one-of-a-kind event at Popinjays will feature:

Top-Tier Panel Discussions: A curated lineup of thought leaders and innovators tackling the most critical topics in Web 3, AI, blockchain, and finance.

VIP Exclusive Meetings: A unique opportunity for key players to forge alliances and explore partnerships that will define the future.

Unparalleled Networking: DNA House creates a space where ideas converge and deals are made, setting the stage for the next wave of innovation.

Fine Dining and Entertainment: Guests will enjoy gourmet cuisine, paired with exceptional entertainment, creating a luxurious atmosphere for meaningful connections and celebration.

Shaping the Future of Global Finance

At DNA House, we understand that moments like this are rare. As global leaders gather to chart the path forward, Consensus 2025 in Hong Kong will serve as a turning point for how the world integrates traditional finance with blockchain technology, decentralized systems, and AI. This exclusive experience will position DNA House and its partners as key architects of this new global system.

“The momentum toward mass adoption in Web 3 and crypto has never been stronger,” said Christopher Miglino, CEO of DNA and visionary leader in financial innovation. “As we bring together the most influential voices and decision-makers, DNA House is honored to provide a platform where the alliances and innovations of tomorrow are born.”

Join Us at Consensus 2025 in Hong Kong

With its breathtaking views and refined elegance, Popinjay's Rooftop will serve as the ideal setting for this extraordinary event. DNA House invites innovators, investors, and industry leaders to join us in shaping the next wave of global finance and technology.

Event Details:

Dates: February 18-19, 2025

February 18-19, 2025 Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 AM

11:00 AM – 1:00 AM Location: Popinjays Rooftop, Hong Kong



For sponsorship inquiries, press credentials, or additional information, please contact:

sponsors@dna.fund

About DNA House

DNA House is a pioneering hub for financial innovation, bridging the worlds of Web 3, crypto, AI, and traditional finance to create a new system for the global economy. Through exclusive events, strategic partnerships, and visionary leadership, DNA House is reshaping how the world approaches finance and technology.

About DNA Holdings Venture Inc.:

DNA Holdings Venture Inc. is dedicated to pioneering the next wave of financial innovation through the convergence of Web3, cryptocurrency, AI, and capital markets. Our goal is to foster an ecosystem where advanced fund management, strategic advisory, and visionary infrastructure solutions for AI thrive.

Join us at the crossroads of innovation and opportunity during Consensus 2025.

Contact

Investor Relations

DNA Holdings Venture Inc.

investors@dna.holdings

Legal Disclaimer:

