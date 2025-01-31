Reconstructive Surgical Arts Expands Gender-Affirming Care with New Cosmetic Treatments

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Reconstructive Surgical Arts (RSA) is expanding its range of gender-affirming care services to include advanced cosmetic treatments, such as spider vein removal, laser hair removal, and Botox/Jeuveau injections. These additions aim to enhance the clinic’s services by offering patients more options to support their aesthetic goals.With the integration of the Lumenis Splendor X laser, RSA now offers state-of-the-art treatments for both spider veins and unwanted hair . This laser utilizes dual-wavelength technology to provide effective results across a variety of skin types. The laser is particularly beneficial for removing spider veins on the face and legs, reducing the appearance of brown spots, and achieving long-lasting hair removal. Sessions are available for several areas, including the full face, back, and legs. Botox and Jeuveau injections are also available, targeting fine lines and wrinkles to help patients achieve a rejuvenated appearance. These injections are offered at $10 per unit, with a typical full-face treatment costing approximately $300.“Expanding our services allows us to offer comprehensive care that aligns with each patient’s personal journey,” said Dr. Chris McClung, board-certified urologist and lead surgeon at RSA. “These new treatments enhance our ability to support patients in feeling comfortable and confident in their appearance.”New Cosmetic Services Include:Spider Vein Removal: Effective treatment for facial and leg veins using advanced laser technology. Priced at $300 for a series of three treatments.Laser Hair Removal: Available for multiple areas, such as the full face, armpits, and legs. Prices range from $150 to $300 per session, depending on the area treated.Botox/Jeuveau Injections: Injectable treatments to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, priced at $10 per unit.The introduction of these services supports RSA’s commitment to holistic care by providing additional post-surgical options that complement gender-affirming procedures. For individuals who have undergone or are considering surgery, these cosmetic treatments can help enhance their overall results and boost their confidence.What Patients Can ExpectEach new patient begins with a consultation to assess their health history and aesthetic goals. This consultation includes a thorough skin evaluation to determine the most appropriate treatment plan. Laser hair removal typically requires 5-8 sessions for optimal results, while spider vein removal may need multiple treatments depending on the severity of the condition. Botox and Jeuveau injections provide visible improvements within a few days, with results lasting approximately 3-4 months.Patients are advised to allow about 45 minutes for their initial appointment, which includes completing forms and discussing their health history with a physician. Post-treatment care instructions are provided to ensure the best possible results and to minimize any potential side effects.Commitment to Comprehensive CareThe addition of these services is part of RSA’s broader mission to offer a full spectrum of care to its patients. By providing options that extend beyond surgical procedures, the clinic aims to support individuals in achieving their desired appearance and overall well-being.“Our goal is to offer a supportive environment where patients can explore all available options to feel their best,” Dr. McClung added. “These new cosmetic services are an important step in that direction, allowing us to better serve our community.”About Reconstructive Surgical ArtsReconstructive Surgical Arts, located in Columbus, Ohio, is dedicated to providing high-quality, patient-centered care in gender-affirming and cosmetic surgeries. Led by Dr. Chris McClung, a board-certified urologist with extensive experience in reconstructive and trauma surgery, RSA offers a range of services to support patients on their individual journeys. The clinic is committed to creating a welcoming, inclusive environment where each patient’s needs and goals are prioritized.For more information or to schedule an appointment, please contact Reconstructive Surgical Arts at 614-618-9018 or visit www.rsa-docs.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.