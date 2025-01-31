Patient Handling Equipment Market Size to Reach USD 18.6 billion by 2032 Growing at 2.5% CAGR

Patient Handling Equipment_industry1

Global Patient Handling Equipment Market Include - Getinge, Stryker, Invacare, Hill Rom Services, Guldmann, Stiegelmeyer, LINET

"Durable, ergonomic patient handling equipment ensures safe transfers, reducing strain for caregivers and enhancing patient comfort. Ideal for hospitals & homes." ” — Exactitude Consultancy

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report has offered an all-inclusive analysis of the global Patient Handling Equipment Market taking into consideration all the crucial aspects like growth factors, constraints, market developments, top investment pockets, future prospects, and trends. At the start, the report lays emphasis on the key trends and opportunities that may emerge in the near future and positively impact the over The Patient Handling Equipment Market report provides a holistic evaluation of the market. The report offers comprehensive analysis of Size, Share, Scope, Demand, Growth, Value, Opportunities, Industry Statistics, Industry Trends, Industry Share, Revenue Analysis, Revenue Forecast, Future Scope, Challenges, Growth Drivers, leaders, graph, insights, Research Report, companies, overview, outlook and factors that are playing a substantial role in the market all industry growth.

This report is also available in the following languages : Japanese (患者取り扱い機器市場), Korea (환자 취급 장비 시장), china (病人处理设备市场), French (Marché des équipements de traitement des patients), German (Markt für Geräte zur Patientenhandhabung), and Italy (Mercato delle attrezzature per la movimentazione dei pazienti), etc.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟏𝟖.𝟔 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟏𝟐.𝟖 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏, 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟐.𝟓% 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞

Getinge, Stryker, Invacare, Hill Rom Services, Guldmann, Stiegelmeyer, LINET, Joerns Healthcare, HoverTech International, Handicare, Prism Medical, Ossenberg, Drive Medical, Antano Group, and ORTHOS XXI

Market Segment and Sub Segment:

Patient Handling Equipment Market by Type, 2019-2028, (In USD Million)

Ceiling Lifts

Steel And Wheelchair Lifts

Mobile Lifts

Sit-To-Stand Lifts, Bath And Pool Lifts

Medical Beds

Mobility Devices

Stretchers And Transport Chairs

Patient Handling Equipment Market by Application, 2019-2028, (In USD Million)

Acute & Critical Care

Long Term Care

Mobility Assistance

Fall Prevention

Others

𝐆𝐞𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬:

– Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

– North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

– South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

– Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

– Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).

𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝟏𝟑 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐰 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐇𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐄𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

Sections 1, Definition, Specifications and Classification of Patient Handling Equipment Applications of Patient Handling Equipment Market Segment by Regions;

Section 2, Assembling Cost Structure, Crude Material and Providers, Assembling Procedure, Industry Chain Structure;

Sections 3 and 4, Regional Market Investigation that incorporates United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea and Taiwan, Patient Handling Equipment segment Market Examination (by Sort);

Sections 5 and 6, The Patient Handling Equipment Segment Market Analysis (by Application) Major Manufacturers Analysis of Patient Handling Equipment

Sections 7, Market Trend Analysis, Regional Market Trend, Market Trend by Product Type and by Application;

Sections 8, Regional Promoting Type Investigation, Worldwide Exchange Type Examination, Inventory network Investigation;

Sections 9, The Customers Examination of global Patient Handling Equipment

Sections 10, Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, system and information source;

Sections 11, 12 and 13, Patient Handling Equipment deals channel, wholesalers, merchants, traders, Exploration Discoveries and End, appendix and data source.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

By Component, the hardware segment dominated the Patient Handling Equipment market in 2020. However, the software segment is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period.

On the basis of type, the non-invasive segment accounted for the highest revenue of Patient Handling Equipment market in 2020; however, the Invasive segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Depending on application, the healthcare segment generated the highest revenue in 2020. However, the smart home control segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the near future.

Region wise, the Patient Handling Equipment market was dominated by North America. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years.

𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

Estimates 2024-2032 Patient Handling Equipment Report on, Status and Forecast, by Players, Types and Applications market development trends with the recent trends and SWOT analysis

Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

Customization:

Market Report may well be modified to meet your detailed business essentials. Because we understand what our clients want, we provide up to 20% customization for any of our market reports at no added cost to all of our Users.

