Epoxy Curing Agents Market Size to Worth USD 6.04 billion by 2030 With a 5.69 % CAGR by Exactitude Consultancy

Epoxy Curing Agents

Epoxy Curing Agents Market include Atul Ltd, BASF SE, CARDOLITE Corporation, EPOCHEMIE – Epoxy Curing Agents

The global epoxy curing agents market is seeing strong demand due to growth in automotive, construction, and electronics industries, driving innovation and sustainability.” — Exactitude Consultancy

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report is a well-researched data presentation that analyzes the global Epoxy Curing Agents market. The study examines some of the most significant facets of the global market and shows how pricing, competition, market dynamics, gross margin, and consumption will affect the market's performance. In addition to a thorough examination of the competitive environment, the study contains in-depth company profiles of the top participants in the market. It provides a summary of precise market data, including production, revenue, market value, volume, market share, and growth rate.

This report is also available in the following languages: Japanese (エポキシ硬化剤市場), Korea (에폭시 경화제 시장), china (环氧固化剂市场), French (Marché des agents de durcissement époxy), German (Markt für Epoxid-Härter), and Italy (Mercato degli agenti indurenti epossidici), etc.

The global epoxy curing agent market is projected to reach USD 6.04 billion by 2030 from USD 3.74 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 5.69 % from 2024 to 2030.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:

Atul Ltd, BASF SE, CARDOLITE Corporation, EPOCHEMIE – Epoxy Curing Agents, Epoxy Division Aditya Birla Chemicals (Thailand) Limited (Aditya Birla Group), Evonik Industries, Hexion, Huntsman International LLC, KUKDO Chemical Co. Ltd, Kumho P&B Chemicals Inc., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Olin Corporation, Shandong DEYUAN Epoxy Resin Co. Ltd, Toray Industries Inc., Dow Chemical Company, DIC Corporation, Olin Corporation

𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

Epoxy Curing Agents Market By Product, 2020-2030, (Usd Billion) (Kilotons)

Amines And Polyamines

Amides And Polyamides

Anhydrides

Phenolic

Others

Epoxy Curing Agents Market By Application, 2020-2030, (Usd Billion) (Kilotons)

Paints, Coatings, And Inks

Adhesives And Sealants

Composites

Epoxy Curing Agents Market By End-User 2020-2030, (Usd Billion) (Kilotons)

Construction

Electrical And Electronics

Power Generation

Automotive And Transportation

Marine

Others

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (UK, Germany, France and the Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the Rest of the Asia Pacific region)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and the Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (GCC and Rest of the Middle East and Africa)

The country section of the report also provides individual market-impacting factors and changes in regulations in the market domestically that impact the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, disease epidemiology, and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries.

𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭:

Chapter 1: Industry Overview

Chapter 2: Epoxy Curing Agents International and China Market Analysis

Chapter 3: Environment Analysis of Electrical Services

Chapter 4: Analysis of Revenue by Classifications

Chapter 5: Analysis of Revenue by Regions and Applications

Chapter 6: Analysis of Epoxy Curing Agents Revenue Market Status.

Chapter 7: Analysis of Epoxy Curing Agents Industry Key Manufacturers

Chapter 8: Sales Price and Gross Margin Analysis

Chapter 9: Marketing Trader or Distributor Analysis of Epoxy Curing Agents Market

Chapter 10: Development Trend of Epoxy Curing Agents Industry 2025-2033

Chapter 11: Industry Chain Suppliers of Epoxy Curing Agents with Contact Information

Chapter 12: New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis of Electrical Services

Chapter 13: Conclusion of the Global Epoxy Curing Agents Market Research Report

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐧𝐬𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭.

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the Epoxy Curing Agents Market?

What are the different marketing and distribution channels?

What is the current CAGR of the Epoxy Curing Agents Market?

What are the Epoxy Curing Agents market opportunities in front of the market?

What are the highest competitors in Epoxy Curing Agents market?

What are the key outcomes of SWOT and Porter's five techniques?

What is the Epoxy Curing Agents market size and growth rate in the forecast period?

