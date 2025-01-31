Abrasives Market to Reach USD 61.77 Billion by 2033, Driven by Manufacturing and Aerospace Growth

Emergen Research Logo

abrasives market is set to grow from an estimated USD 38.15 billion in 2024 to USD 61.77 billion by 2033

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Abrasives Market Research Report published by Emergen Research has been formulated by analysis of key business details and extensive geographical spread of the Abrasives industry. The study offers comprehensive coverage of the qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Abrasives market along with crucial statistical data about the Abrasives market. The research study provides historical data from 2024 to 2032 and offers accurate forecast estimation until 2032. The report also profiles established and emerging players of the market, covering the business overview, product portfolio, strategic alliances, and business expansion strategies.

The global abrasives market is set to grow from an estimated USD 38.15 billion in 2024 to USD 61.77 billion by 2033, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.50%. The increasing demand from industries such as manufacturing, automotive, and aerospace is fueling this expansion.

Manufacturing Sector Driving Market Growth

Abrasives are essential in industrial applications such as grinding, polishing, and cutting. The global manufacturing sector has witnessed a strong resurgence, particularly in emerging economies like China and India, which together contribute nearly 28% of global manufacturing output. The United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) reported a 3.6% rise in manufacturing output in 2023, reflecting a strong recovery post-COVID-19.

Get Free Sample PDF Copy Of This Report@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/3467

Government initiatives are also boosting market growth. India’s "Make in India" campaign aims to increase the manufacturing sector's GDP contribution from 16% to 25% by 2025. This has led to increased demand for industrial abrasives, especially in the automotive and aerospace sectors. The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers reported a 15% rise in vehicle production in 2023, further driving abrasives demand.

Meanwhile, China remains the world’s largest consumer of abrasives, supported by its 14th Five-Year Plan, which emphasizes advanced industrial equipment and materials. The country's booming construction and electronics sectors are also contributing to strong demand.

In the United States, government incentives like the CHIPS and Science Act 2022 are encouraging domestic semiconductor production. Abrasives, particularly super abrasives, are crucial in semiconductor manufacturing processes such as wafer fabrication and precision machining. The US Geological Survey (USGS) reported global abrasive production of approximately 53 million metric tons in 2022, with over 40% used by the automotive, electronics, and aerospace industries.

Aerospace Industry Boosting Advanced Abrasives Demand

The aerospace industry is increasingly using advanced abrasive materials for precision machining and surface finishing of turbine blades, airframes, and engine components. According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the global commercial aircraft fleet is expected to double by 2040, further increasing the demand for high-performance abrasives.

Leading aerospace manufacturing nations, including the United States and France, are investing in advanced abrasives such as cubic boron nitride (CBN) and synthetic diamonds. The European Space Agency reported a 20% increase in the use of precision-machined components in 2023. Emerging markets like India are also strengthening their aerospace capabilities through programs such as Atmanirbhar Bharat, which promotes domestic fighter jet, satellite, and missile production.

Challenges: Environmental Concerns and Regulatory Restrictions

Despite strong growth, the abrasives market faces challenges related to environmental impact and regulatory restrictions. The production of synthetic and bonded abrasives consumes significant energy, leading to high greenhouse gas emissions. In 2022, US plants producing bonded abrasives emitted over 1.5 million tons of CO₂, according to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Governments worldwide are implementing stricter environmental laws, such as the European Green Deal, which enforces reduced carbon footprints in manufacturing. Compliance with these regulations is increasing production costs for abrasives manufacturers. Additionally, improper disposal of spent abrasives poses environmental risks. The International Solid Waste Association (ISWA) estimates that about 25% of spent abrasives are not managed properly, leading to soil and water contamination. Countries like India have introduced strict waste management regulations to address this issue.

Application Insights: Automotive and Electronics Leading Market Growth

The abrasives market is segmented by application into automotive & transportation, heavy machinery, metal fabrication, electrical & electronics equipment, and others. The automotive sector holds the largest market share due to the widespread use of abrasives in vehicle manufacturing, repair, and maintenance. The International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA) reported global vehicle production of over 85 million units in 2022. The rise of electric vehicles (EVs) is further increasing demand for lightweight materials like aluminum and composites, which require abrasives for processing.

The electrical and electronics equipment segment is the fastest-growing application, driven by advancements in semiconductors, consumer electronics, and renewable energy technologies. Precision abrasives are essential for polishing silicon wafers, circuit boards, and optical components. The global semiconductor market is projected to grow by 13.9% in 2024, according to the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS). Additionally, the International Renewable Energy Agency forecasts a 25% annual increase in solar panel installations, further driving demand for advanced abrasives used in component manufacturing and maintenance.

Request For Customization: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/3467

Competitive Terrain:

The global Abrasives industry is highly consolidated owing to the presence of renowned companies operating across several international and local segments of the market. These players dominate the industry in terms of their strong geographical reach and a large number of production facilities. The companies are intensely competitive against one another and excel in their individual technological capabilities, as well as product development, innovation, and product pricing strategies.

Leading Market Players Profiled in the Report:

3M

Asahi Diamond Industrial Co., Ltd.

Bosch Limited

Deerfos

CUMI

Henkel AG & Co, KGaA

sia Abrasives Industries AG

Saint-Gobain

SAK ABRASIVES LIMITED

TYROLIT Group

Report Highlights:

Besides offering a vivid depiction of the global Abrasives business sphere and its fundamental operations, the latest report provides the industrial chain analysis and list down the current and future market trends and growth opportunities.

The report includes information on the present and historical market scenarios, which helps forecast the market conditions over the next eight years (2024-2033).

The report scrutinizes the salient factors influencing the growth of the market in the near future.

The strategic marketing recommendations, crucial information related to the new market entrants, and expansion plans of various businesses are poised to provide the reader with a competitive edge in the market.

The global Abrasives market report covers the analysis of drivers, trends, limitations, restraints, and challenges arising in the Abrasives market. The report also discusses the impact of various other market factors affecting the growth of the market across various segments and regions. The report segments the market on the basis of types, applications, and regions to impart a better understanding of the Abrasives market.

Abrasives Market Segmentation Analysis

By Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2033)

Coated

Bonded

Others

By Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2033)

Automotive & Transportation

Heavy Machinery

Metal Fabrication

Electrical & Electronics Equipment

Others

Browse Full Report@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/abrasives-market

Regional Outlook:

North America (the U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Italy)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Middle East & Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran)

The study will prove useful for leading companies looking to find new sources of income by helping them to understand the market and its underlying dynamics. It will also be useful for businesses looking to expand into new markets or diversify their current operations.

How will this Report Benefit you?

An Emergen Research report of 250 pages contains 194 tables, 189 charts and graphics, and anyone who needs a comprehensive analysis of the global Abrasives market, as well as commercial, in-depth analyses of the individual segments, will find the study useful. Our recent study allows you to assess the entire regional and global market for Abrasives. In order to increase market share, obtain financial analysis of each segment and the whole market.

Thank you for reading our report. For further details or to inquire about customization, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your needs.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.