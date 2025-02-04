Smart Weapons Global Market 2024 To Reach $35.82 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 15.7%

Smart Weapons Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The smart water management market has experienced significant growth in recent years. It is projected to increase from $17.36 billion in 2024 to $20.02 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.3%. The growth in the past period can be attributed to factors such as rising international sales, increased demand for precision-guided munitions (PGMs), the need for multi-role weapons, emphasis on electronic warfare and countermeasures, and the demand for interoperable weapons systems.

How Big Is the Global Smart Weapons Market Expected to Grow, and What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

The smart water management market is projected to experience rapid growth in the coming years, reaching $35.82 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.7%. The anticipated growth during this period can be attributed to factors such as counter-terrorism initiatives, defense budget increases, integration of cybersecurity, modernization of armed forces, and the growing demand for precision strike weapons. Key trends in the forecast period include the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), miniaturization and greater autonomy, directed energy weapons (DEW), counter-drone and counter-missile systems, and human-machine collaboration for decision support.

What Is Driving the Growth of the Smart Weapons Market?

The growing global and regional instability is fueling the expansion of the smart weapons market. Regional instability refers to political unrest in neighboring nations. To safeguard themselves from escalating threats and regional tensions, many countries have turned to smart weapons as a means of defense.

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Smart Weapons Market Share?

Major companies operating in the smart weapons market include Lockheed Martin Corporation, MBDA Incorporated, Orbital ATK Inc., General Dynamics Corporation, BAE Systems plc.

What Are The Key Trends Driving The Growth Of The Smart Weapons Market Size?

Leading companies in the smart weapons market are concentrating on creating innovative technologies like EDGE smart weapons to boost precision, minimize collateral damage, and enhance battlefield performance. EDGE smart weapons are advanced precision-guided munitions that incorporate state-of-the-art technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced sensors, to improve targeting accuracy and operational efficiency.

How Is the Global Smart Weapons Market Segmented?

The smart weapons market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Air-to-ground Missiles, Surface-to-air Missiles, Smart Bombs, Sensor Fused Weapons, Directed Energy Weapons, Precision Artillery Munitions, Electromagnetic Pulse Weapons, Smart Bullets, Other Smart Weapons

2) By Platform: Air, Naval, Land

3) By Technology: Laser Guidance, Infrared Guidance, Radar Guidance, Satellite Guidance

Subsegments:

1) By Air-to-Ground Missiles: Guided Missiles, Tactical Missiles, Stand-off Missiles

2) By Surface-to-Air Missiles: Short-Range Surface-to-Air Missiles, Medium-Range Surface-to-Air Missiles, Long-Range Surface-to-Air Missiles

3) By Smart Bombs: Laser-Guided Bombs, GPS-Guided Bombs, Inertial Guidance Bombs

4) By Sensor-Fused Weapons: Multi-Sensor Guided Munitions, Advanced Targeting Systems

5) By Directed Energy Weapons: Laser Weapons, High-Powered Microwave Weapons, Particle Beam Weapons

6) By Precision Artillery Munitions: Precision-Guided Projectiles, Smart Shells, Mortars with Guidance Systems

7) By Electromagnetic Pulse Weapons: High-Power Microwave Weapons, Nuclear and Non-Nuclear EMP Weapons

8) By Smart Bullets: Guided Projectiles, Smart Ammunition with Targeting Systems

9) By Other Smart Weapons: Autonomous Weapon Systems, Swarm Drones and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, Advanced Non-Lethal Weapons

The Leading Region in the Smart Weapons Market is:

North America was the largest region in the smart weapons market in 2024 and is also expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the smart weapons market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

What Is the Smart Weapons Market?

A smart weapon is a computer-guided weapon equipped with sensors and guidance systems. These precision-guided weapons are capable of striking targets with exceptional accuracy and precision, and they are remotely operated with the help of external operating systems.

