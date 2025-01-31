Global Food Cold Chain Logistics Market to Reach USD 203.30 Billion by 2033 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Food Cold Chain Logistics Market Research Report published by Emergen Research has been formulated by analysis of key business details and extensive geographical spread of the Food Cold Chain Logistics industry. The study offers comprehensive coverage of the qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Food Cold Chain Logistics market along with crucial statistical data about the Food Cold Chain Logistics market. The research study provides historical data from 2024 to 2032 and offers accurate forecast estimation until 2032. The report also profiles established and emerging players of the market, covering the business overview, product portfolio, strategic alliances, and business expansion strategies.

The global food cold chain logistics market is set for remarkable growth, increasing from an estimated USD 45.14 billion in 2024 to USD 203.30 billion by 2033, at an impressive CAGR of 18.20%. This growth is primarily fueled by government initiatives, infrastructure investments, and advancements in refrigeration technology.

Government programs and investments play a crucial role in strengthening the food cold chain logistics industry. In India, the Ministry of Food Processing Industries has actively supported cold chain development through the National Mission on Food Processing. This initiative encourages financial support for public and private sectors to build modern cold storage and refrigerated transport systems, ensuring perishable food items such as fruits, vegetables, dairy, and meat are transported at optimal temperatures. Such measures help reduce food waste and enhance food security. The Cold Chain and Value Addition Infrastructure Scheme has further propelled industry expansion, with India’s cold chain market expected to reach INR 75,000 crore by 2025.

These developments not only improve domestic food logistics but also enable Indian food exporters to reach international markets, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region, where demand for fresh and frozen foods is rising. The expansion of cold chain infrastructure strengthens food safety, quality control, and supply chain efficiency, reinforcing the need for continued government support in advancing industry capabilities.

Technological Advancements in Refrigeration Fuel Market Growth

Refrigeration technology has significantly improved the efficiency of food cold chain logistics. Governments and international organizations, including the European Commission and the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), have focused on developing energy-efficient and eco-friendly refrigeration solutions. Innovations such as multi-temperature refrigerated vehicles and IoT-enabled monitoring systems allow real-time temperature tracking across the supply chain, minimizing food spoilage during transportation.

For example, the European Union’s Horizon 2020 Smart Refrigeration Initiative aims to enhance refrigeration efficiency within food logistics. The USDA highlights that smart refrigeration solutions extend food shelf-life and reduce waste, making food transportation more efficient. These advancements not only lower operational costs but also contribute to sustainable food logistics.

Challenges: High Costs Hinder Market Expansion

Despite rapid growth, the food cold chain logistics market faces challenges due to high capital investments and maintenance costs. According to India’s Ministry of Food Processing Industries, setting up cold chain facilities requires significant funding for refrigeration units, storage warehouses, and specialized transportation fleets. Moreover, ongoing energy costs and equipment maintenance add to operational expenses.

These financial challenges pose entry barriers for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), particularly in developing regions where cold chain infrastructure is still emerging. While government schemes, such as India’s Cold Chain and Value Addition Infrastructure Scheme, help offset costs, businesses still struggle with maintaining cold chain facilities, slowing market expansion.

Market Segmentation: Refrigerated Warehouses Lead, Refrigerated Transportation Grows Rapidly

The food cold chain logistics market is divided into two key segments: refrigerated warehouses and refrigerated transportation (road, sea, rail, and air). Refrigerated warehouses currently hold the largest market share, as they are essential for storing perishable food products like dairy, meat, and seafood under controlled temperatures. Developed countries have well-established cold storage networks, while emerging markets are investing in expanding storage capacity to prevent post-harvest losses. India’s plan to develop over 2,000 cold storage facilities under the National Cold Chain Development Program reflects this trend.

Meanwhile, refrigerated transportation is the fastest-growing segment, driven by increasing international trade and the rise of e-commerce in the food sector. The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) reports a steady rise in global trade of perishable food items, leading to higher demand for reliable cold chain transport. Road transportation dominates this segment due to the widespread use of refrigerated trucks for domestic and regional food distribution.

Air freight is also witnessing growth, particularly for high-value perishables like seafood and exotic fruits, which require rapid delivery. Reports from Air Cargo India indicate a rise in perishable goods transported via air, highlighting the need for fast and efficient logistics solutions.

Competitive Terrain:

The global Food Cold Chain Logistics industry is highly consolidated owing to the presence of renowned companies operating across several international and local segments of the market. These players dominate the industry in terms of their strong geographical reach and a large number of production facilities. The companies are intensely competitive against one another and excel in their individual technological capabilities, as well as product development, innovation, and product pricing strategies.

Leading Market Players Profiled in the Report:

U.S. Cold Storage (New Jersey, U.S.)

AmeriCold Logistics LLC (Georgia, U.S.)

LINEAGE LOGISTICS HOLDING, LLC (Michigan, U.S.)

VersaCold Logistics Services (Ontario, Canada)

NICHIREI LOGISTICS GROUP INC. (NICHIREI CORPORATION) (Tokyo, Japan)

CONGEBEC LOGISTICS INC. (Quebec, Canada)

Burris Logistics (Delaware, U.S.)

CONESTOGA COLD STORAGE (Ontario, Canada)

Kloosterboer (Netherlands)

COLD BOX EXPRESS, INC. (Alabama, U.S.)

Report Highlights:

Besides offering a vivid depiction of the global Food Cold Chain Logistics business sphere and its fundamental operations, the latest report provides the industrial chain analysis and list down the current and future market trends and growth opportunities.

The report includes information on the present and historical market scenarios, which helps forecast the market conditions over the next eight years (2020-2027).

The report scrutinizes the salient factors influencing the growth of the market in the near future.

The strategic marketing recommendations, crucial information related to the new market entrants, and expansion plans of various businesses are poised to provide the reader with a competitive edge in the market.

The global Food Cold Chain Logistics market report covers the analysis of drivers, trends, limitations, restraints, and challenges arising in the Food Cold Chain Logistics market. The report also discusses the impact of various other market factors affecting the growth of the market across various segments and regions. The report segments the market on the basis of types, applications, and regions to impart a better understanding of the Food Cold Chain Logistics market.

Food Cold Chain Logistics Market Segmentation Analysis

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2033)

Refrigerated Warehouses

Refrigerated Transportation

Road

Sea

Rail

Air

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2033)

Fruits & Vegetables

Fish, Meat, and Seafood

Dairy & Frozen Desserts

Bakery & confectionery

Processed Food

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Regional Outlook:

North America (the U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Italy)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Middle East & Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran)

The study will prove useful for leading companies looking to find new sources of income by helping them to understand the market and its underlying dynamics. It will also be useful for businesses looking to expand into new markets or diversify their current operations.

