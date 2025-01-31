Network Security Testing Market Status, Growth Opportunity, Size, Trends, Key Industry Outlook 2031

Network Security Testing Market

Rising remote work demand boosts network security testing growth, with Asia-Pacific set for a 21.5% CAGR. The pandemic accelerated digital adoption.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, The network security testing market size was valued at $1.8 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $10.8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 19.6% from 2022 to 2031.The report offers an in-depth analysis of top segments, changing market trends, value chain, key investment pockets, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. The report is an essential and helpful source of information for leading market players, investors, new entrants, and stakeholders in formulating new strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market. The report is an essential and helpful source of information for leading market players, investors, new entrants, and stakeholders in formulating new strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 325 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A31339 Network security testing is the process of discovering faults and vulnerabilities in an organization's networks and security systems, helping apply remedies to assist strengthen those security measures and satisfying compliance and regulatory standards. Different organizations handle network security testing in different ways, each with their own set of testing measures, goals, and solutions to attain their security and privacy goals.Furthermore, key factors that drive the growth of the network security testing market include rise in demand for work from home and remote working policies during the period of the COVID-19 pandemic that aided in propelling the demand for global network and enterprise security solutions, hence empowering the growth of the network security testing industry. However, higher installation costs and maintenance challenges of network security testing platforms can hamper the network security testing market. On the contrary, the integration of advanced tools such as machine learning and data analytics with network security testing solutions suites is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion of the network security testing industry during the forecast period.Based on industry vertical, the healthcare segment is projected to showcase the highest CAGR of 22.3% during the forecast period. However, the BFSI segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than one-fourth of the market.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/network-security-testing-market/purchase-options Based on type, the VPN testing segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-fifths of the total share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the firewall testing segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 21.2% from 2022 to 2031.Based on deployment model, the on promise segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global network security testing industry, and is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2031. However, the cloud segment is estimated to witness the largest CAGR of 20.9% during the forecast period.On the basis of enterprise size, the large enterprise segment dominated the market in 2021, accounting for more than two-thirds of the market, and is projected to maintain its leading position throughout the forecast period. However, the SMEs segment is estimated to showcase the highest CAGR of 21.6% during the forecast period.Region-wise, the network security testing market was dominated by North America in 2021, and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period, owing to its highly advanced technology sector which is expected to drive the market for network security testing within the region during the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to its growing digital capabilities and a highly competitive market space, which is anticipated to fuel the network security testing market growth in the region in the coming few years.If you have any special requirements, Request customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A31339 The integration of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence in network security testing software helps providers to identify risks and fraud, boost revenue, and add value to their customers. AI-based network security testing software has increased the efficiency of risk identification and helps in creating better business insight. In addition, increased adoption of unified endpoint management solutions in the business to remotely manage and control all new terminations to streamline workflows, increase productivity, achieve long-term savings, improve employee satisfaction, and minimize error provide lucrative opportunities for the market. Furthermore, cloud-based network security testing software adds a wide range of technologies, including machine learning and IoT integration that help organizations become more data-driven and better strategized. More such innovations are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the expansion of the global market.The key players profiled in the network security testing market analysis are AT&T, Checkmarx Ltd., Cigniti, Core Security, Data Theorem, Inc., IBM, ImpactQA, Kryptowire, LogRhthym, Inc., McAfee, LLC, Micro Focus, NowSecure, Parasoft, PortSwigger Ltd., Rapid7, ScienceSoft USA Corporation, SecureWorks, Inc., Synopsys, Inc., and Veracode. 