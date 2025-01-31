Joe Bonamassa and Sammy Hagar Unleash A Fiery New Collaboration "Fortune Teller Blues"

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blues-rock titan Joe Bonamassa and rock legend Sammy Hagar have teamed up for an electrifying new single, "Fortune Teller Blues,” out now on all major streaming platforms. This powerhouse collaboration blends Bonamassa’s searing guitar work with Hagar’s unmistakable vocals, delivering a high-voltage track steeped in grit and mystery. Stream Fortune Teller Blues. Watch the Official Music Video HERE A blues-drenched tale of fate and deception, "Fortune Teller Blues" unfolds like a smoky backroom confession. The song’s lyrics chronicle an eerie encounter with a cryptic fortune teller who refuses to reveal the whole truth, leaving the narrator to wrestle with what’s better left unknown. The track's simmering tension is amplified by a driving beat and deep, brooding riffs that channel both Bonamassa’s mastery of blues guitar and Hagar’s rock-and-roll swagger.Co-written by Bonamassa, Hagar, and longtime producer Kevin Shirley (Iron Maiden, Journey, Black Crowes), the track is steeped in classic blues traditions yet injected with a fierce, modern energy. Bonamassa’s scorching solos and Hagar’s impassioned delivery elevate the song into a tour de force.Shirley reflected on the song’s origin, saying, “Sammy sent us this very rough idea of a blues song while Joe and I were in a studio in Greece, and we crafted a raw, edgy blues version to go with it. At times, it carries a haunting energy, and at others, it evokes the spirit of the New Orleans French Quarter. Joe was in a particularly gritty mood and played the entire track on an Ovation acoustic guitar plugged into an overdriven amplifier, producing a chaotic, heavy, and almost eerie sound. We wanted to create a different kind of blues feel to complement the lyrics, and we’re all thrilled with how it turned out.”Hagar added, "Holy shit, the thing came out good... the track is a monster!"The release of "Fortune Teller Blues" adds another milestone to what has already been a landmark period for Bonamassa. Hot off the heels of his fourth GRAMMY nomination for Blues Deluxe Vol. 2, in which winners will be announced this Sunday, Bonamassa continues to push the boundaries of blues music while staying true to its raw, emotional roots.This new single arrives just as Bonamassa prepares to kick off his U.S. Spring 2025 Tour, launching on February 16th in Seattle, WA, with stops in New York, Chicago, Atlanta, and more before concluding in Melbourne, FL on March 19th. Fans can expect a blistering setlist that weaves together new material with timeless classics. Tickets are available at www.jbonamasssa.com Bonamassa will then set sail on the 10th Anniversary Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea X Cruise (March 21-26), a floating blues festival featuring an all-star lineup including Big Head Todd and the Monsters, Larkin Poe, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Samantha Fish, Joanne Shaw Taylor, and more. The cruise will journey from Miami to Harvest Caye, Belize, and Costa Maya, Mexico, offering fans an immersive experience packed with unforgettable performances and special collaborations.Beyond his relentless touring and recording schedule, Bonamassa remains deeply committed to supporting the next generation of musicians through his Keeping the Blues Alive Foundation. The foundation’s mission provides funding for music education and financial relief for struggling artists.JOE BONAMASSA - TOUR SCHEDULEU.S. SPRING 2025 TOURFebruary 16 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge ArenaFebruary 19 - Milwaukee, WI - The Riverside TheaterFebruary 21 - Chicago, IL - The Chicago TheatreFebruary 22 - Cleveland, OH - Playhouse SquareFebruary 25 - Buffalo, NY - Shea’s Buffalo TheatreFebruary 27 - New York City, NY - Beacon TheatreFebruary 28 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at FenwayMarch 1 - Mashantucket, CT - Foxwoods Resort & CasinoMarch 3 - Easton, PA - State TheatreMarch 5 - Charleston, WV - Clay CenterMarch 7 - Cherokee, NC - Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort Event CenterMarch 8 - Atlanta, GA - Fox TheatreMarch 10 - Chattanooga, TN - Soldiers & Sailors Memorial AuditoriumMarch 12 - Greensboro, NC - Steven Tanger CenterMarch 14 - Charlotte, NC - Ovens AuditoriumMarch 15 - St. Augustine, FL - The St. Augustine AmphitheatreMarch 16 - Mobile, AL - Saenger TheatreMarch 18 - Evans, GA - Columbia County Performing Arts CenterMarch 19 - Melbourne, FL - The King CenterMarch 21-26 - Miami, FL - Keeping The Blues Alive at Sea XEUROPE TOUR 2025April 21 - Glasgow, UK - SEC CentreApril 23 - Cardiff, UK - Utilita ArenaApril 25 - Liverpool, UK - M&S Bank ArenaApril 26 - Nottingham, UK - Motorpoint ArenaApril 27 - Brighton, UK - Brighton CentreApril 29 - Oberhausen, DE - Rudolf Weber ArenaApril 30 - Munich, DE - OlympiahalleMay 2 - Prague, CR - O2 UniversamMay 3 - Warsaw, PL - COS TorwarMay 6 - Hannover, DE - Zag ArenaMay 8 - Frankfort, DE - JahrhunderthalleMay 9 - Frankfort, DE - JahrhunderthalleMay 10 - Antwerp, BE - Lotto ArenaBLACK COUNTRY COMMUNION EUROPE TOUR 2025June 7 - Solvesborg, SE - Sweden Rock FestivalJune 9 - Tilburg, NL - 012 Poppodium TilburgJune 10 - Hamburg, DE - StadtparkJune 12 - Berlin, DE - ZitadelleJune 13 - Olomouc, CZ - Korunni PevnustkaJune 15 - Charlotta Valley, PL - Rock Legends FestivalJune 17 - Vienna, AT- Vienna GasometerJune 19 - Koln, DE - TanzbrunnenEUROPE SUMMER TOUR 2025July 1 - Cork, IE - Live at The Marquee*July 2 - Cork, IE - Live at The Marquee*July 3 - Cork, IE - Live at The MarqueeJuly 6 - Klam, AT- Clam CastleJuly 8 - Veszprem, HU - VeszpremfestJuly 10 - Stuttgart, DE - Jazzopen StuttgartJuly 13 - Weert, NL - BospopJuly 18 - Pordenone, IT - San Valentino ParkJuly 19 - Rome, IT - Auditorium Parco della Musica - Cavea* Sold OutKEEPING THE BLUES ALIVE AT SEA ALASKASeptember 15-21, 2025 - Seattle, WA - Keeping The Blues Alive at Sea ALASKAAbout Joe Bonamassa:Blues-rock superstar Joe Bonamassa is one of the most celebrated performing musicians of today. As a four-time GRAMMY-nominated artist and 15x Blues Music Award Nominee (4-time winner), he achieved his 28th No. 1 album on the Billboard Blues Chart with his most recent live album and concert film, Live at the Hollywood Bowl With Orchestra. Only in his mid-40s, Bonamassa has become a living legend with an astounding multi-genre catalog. He has released more than 50 albums, including studio and live recordings, as well as collaborative albums with his adventurous side projects: Black Country Communion and Rock Candy Funk Party.A prolific writer who is always on the hunt to expand his eclectic musical horizons, Bonamassa has a limitless work ethic whether it’s in the studio, on the road, or working with other artists to spur new music. In recent years, he has produced an immense number of albums including Joanne Shaw Taylor, Marc Broussard, Larry McCray, Jimmy Hall, and others for his independent labels Journeyman Records and KTBA Records, and has also recently launched Journeyman LLC, a full-service artist management, record label, concert promotion, and marketing company that builds awareness for independent artists worldwide. Visit www.jbonamassa.com for more information.About Sammy Hagar:Sammy Hagar, the multi-platinum "Red Rocker," is a legendary frontman, Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, and hard rock icon. Rising from Fontana, California, he first made waves as Montrose’s lead singer before launching a successful solo career with hits like Standing Hampton and V.O.A. In 1985, he joined Van Halen, leading them to four consecutive No. 1 albums before his departure. He thrived solo with the Waboritas and later co-founded Chickenfoot. Hagar has played with a succession of genius guitar players; from Ronnie Montrose and Neal Schon to Eddie Van Halen and Joe Satriani from his current group, Chickenfoot, which also features former Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith. A tequila mogul and restaurateur, Hagar’s Cabo Wabo empire funds local charities. His songs have been covered and inspired others, cementing his rock legacy. Visit www.redrocker.com/ for more information.For more information, please contact Jon Bleicher at Prospect PR[jon@prospectpr.com, 973.330.1711]

