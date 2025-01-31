At a CAGR 6.8% IQF Fruits Market Expected to Reach $6.8 Billion by 2031

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global IQF fruits market size was valued at $6.2 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $11.8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2031.Owing to growth in demand for convenience food, the IQF Fruits industry is anticipated to experience significant expansion. The market for IQF Fruits is expanding as a result of the increasing Demand for food with longer shelf-life. Furthermore, rising preference for experiencing different food commodities has compelled major manufacturers to adapt their products to the new paradigm and maximize profitability.Request Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A16883 IQF is an environment-friendly and non-thermal technique of food preservation. Most fruits and vegetables are preserved using this method. The use of IQF in food preservation is related to a number of advantages. It has various advantages, some of which include extending shelf life and maintaining the flavor & quality of food goods. The demand from food manufacturers to preserve food for a long time and utilize it as a component in finished goods fuels the growth of the global IQF fruit market share. The working class continues to contribute significantly to revenue growth during the forecast period. The IQF fruits have a number of essential qualities that aid in preventing deterioration during difficult transit. These characteristics shield them from exposure to light and heat. The demand for IQF fruits in dairy products is anticipated to increase during the forecast period. Yogurt and other dairy products are in high demand, and this demand is growing tremendously. Customer inclination for veganism is also one of the key factors that propel the growth of the global IQF fruit market size.The IQF fruits industry places a great deal of emphasis on the production of frozen fruits. However, as the cost of IQF fruit is so exorbitant thus regular people refrain from purchasing them. They shift their attention to simply purchasing fresh fruits. As a result, this might be a constraint for the global market as the companies need to lower the profit margin and the price of frozen fruits to boost sales.Connect to Analyst: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A16883 In 2021, North America accounted for a 40.4% share of the IQF Fruits market and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The market for IQF fruits in North America is anticipated to increase strongly during the forecast period as a result of rising consumer awareness of the value of fruits and vegetables for their nutritional content as well as the surge in demand for convenience foods. In addition, the expansion of the food service and food processing sectors in North American regions as well as the rise in demand for IQF fruits for use in culinary recipes are likely to support IQF fruits market growth in this region.The major players analyzed for the global IQF Fruits industry are AGRANA, Alasko Food Inc, AXUS International, LLC., Bsfoods, Capricorn Food Products India Ltd, Danone SA, Himgiri Group, RDM International, SunLeaf, and SunOpta.Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A16883 Trending Reports:About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

