Metsera Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metsera, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTSR) (“Metsera”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation injectable and oral nutrient stimulated hormone (NuSH) analog peptides to treat obesity, overweight and related conditions, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 15,277,778 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $18.00 per share. All of the shares of common stock are being offered by Metsera. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by Metsera, are expected to be approximately $275.0 million, excluding any exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares. Metsera’s common stock is expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “MTSR” on January 31, 2025. The offering is expected to close on February 3, 2025, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In addition, Metsera has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,291,666 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price less underwriting discounts and commissions.

BofA Securities, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Evercore ISI, Guggenheim Securities and Cantor are acting as joint bookrunners for the offering.

A registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-284225) relating to the offering has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and became effective on January 30, 2025. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from: BofA Securities, NC1-022-02-25, 201 North Tryon Street, Charlotte, North Carolina 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department, or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at (866) 471-2526, or by email at Prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; Evercore Group L.L.C., 55 East 52nd Street, 35th Floor, New York, NY 10055, Attn: Equity Capital Markets, or by email at ecm.prospectus@evercore.com; Guggenheim Securities, LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 330 Madison Avenue, 8th Floor, New York, NY 10017, by telephone at (212) 518-9544, or by email at GSEquityProspectusDelivery@guggenheimpartners.com; or Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Attention: Capital Markets, 110 East 59th Street, 6th Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by email at prospectus@cantor.com.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Contact

Vicki Albrecht

Metsera

media@metsera.com

