CalAmp Launches Okta Single Sign-On Integration to Strengthen Security and Streamline User Access Across Applications 

CARLSBAD, Calif., Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CalAmp, a leading provider of telematics and connected intelligence solutions, is pleased to announce the integration of Okta Single Sign-On (SSO) across its iOn™ Fleet and Device Management applications. This feature provides customers with a secure, efficient way to manage user access through a single login, enhancing security and simplifying IT management for organizations using Okta as their Identity and Access Management provider.

Through Okta SSO, CalAmp delivers:

Simplified, Secure Access: Users can log in once to access all CalAmp applications and their other company apps, reducing password fatigue while enhancing security with a single, trusted login.

Users can log in once to access all CalAmp applications and their other company apps, reducing password fatigue while enhancing security with a single, trusted login. Enhanced Security with MFA: Multi-Factor Authentication via Okta adds an extra layer of protection against unauthorized access.

Multi-Factor Authentication via Okta adds an extra layer of protection against unauthorized access. Centralized IT Management: IT teams can manage and revoke user access from a single platform, improving operational efficiency and control.

IT teams can manage and revoke user access from a single platform, improving operational efficiency and control. Customizable Security Settings: Organizations can tailor security policies, enabling either strict or flexible SSO enforcement to meet their specific needs.

Organizations can tailor security policies, enabling either strict or flexible SSO enforcement to meet their specific needs. Role-Based Access Control (RBAC): Manage user permissions across iOn™ and Device Management with inherited role-based access, ensuring appropriate access to tools and data.



“Our priority is always to deliver meaningful improvements that enhance both security and user experience,” said Paul Washicko, Senior Vice President of Product Management at CalAmp. “Partnering with Okta, the most recognized industry leader in identity management, enables us to provide our customers with stronger security and more efficient access management across CalAmp applications.”

Customers interested in enabling Okta SSO for their CalAmp applications can contact the CalAmp support team for setup assistance.

