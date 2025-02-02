Center for Digital Education and National School Boards Association's Innovative Technology Integration Awards Winners

Prestigious awards honor districts demonstrating commitment, creativity and effectiveness at integrating technology into educational systems

FOLSOM, CA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, the Center for Digital Education (CDE) and the National School Boards Association (NSBA) announced the winners of the 2025 Innovative Technology Integration Awards: Washoe County School District (NV); Henrico County Public Schools (VA); and Peninsula School District (WA). These awards, which were announced before hundreds of school board members at NSBA’s Advocacy and Equity Institute, spotlight school districts and NSBA members leading the way in innovative technology practices.The Innovative Technology Integration Awards recognize and celebrate exemplary efforts by school districts to harness the power of technology to transform education. These prestigious awards honor school districts demonstrating outstanding commitment, creativity, and effectiveness in integrating technology into their educational systems. By doing so, these K-12 districts contribute significantly to enhancing learning experiences for students and advancing the professional growth of educators.Winners were selected from a pool of nominees who demonstrated some of the best technology integration practices among K-12 districts in the United States. Judges evaluated nominees based on their clear vision for technology integration supported by all levels of leadership within their districts, innovative approaches to teaching and learning, and commitment to ensuring equitable access to technology resources for all students and staff members.The winner for school districts with more than 60,001 students is Washoe County School District in Reno, Nevada. Washoe serves as a national leader among K-12 public schools in its commitment and use of advanced technology, cybersecurity education, and personalized learning platforms to bridge equity gaps and prepare students for a tech-driven world.The winner for school districts with 10,001-60,000 students is Henrico County Public Schools in Richmond, Virginia. With over 23 years of experience in technology integration, Henrico’s commitment to leveraging digital tools, AI, and data-driven strategies to enhance learning, empower educators, and ensure equitable access is a best practice not to be overlooked.The winner for school districts with up to 10,000 students is the Peninsula School District in Gig Harbor, Washington. Peninsula stood out for its vision for technology integration and underlying goal to prepare students for an AI-driven world while maintaining a strong focus on digital wellness and how to critically engage with technology responsibly.In addition to these winners, two districts, Compton Unified, CA and Orange Public Schools in New Jersey, are also being recognized as trailblazers in their approach to technology integration.“These districts exemplify the standard for how technology can transform education, addressing the unique needs of their students while promoting innovation and equity across their systems,” said Brian Cohen, Vice President for Education at the Center for Digital Education. “We are honored to recognize their achievements and highlight their dedication to advancing education through technology.”Verjeana McCotter-Jacobs, Executive Director of the National School Boards Association, added: “The Innovative Technology Integration Award celebrates the impactful work being done and supported by school boards, educators, and leaders to ensure every student has the tools and resources needed to succeed in the 21st century. These winning districts demonstrate how thoughtful technology integration can shape a brighter future for all students.”________________________________________About the Center for Digital Education:The Center for Digital Education (CDE) is the nation’s premier research and advisory institute dedicated to advancing education through technology. A division of e.Republic , CDE provides strategic insights, data-driven research, and innovative thought leadership to help K-12 and higher education leaders navigate the evolving digital landscape.Through its award-winning journalism, in-depth reports, and executive roundtables, CDE fosters collaboration between education institutions, industry partners, and policymakers to drive transformative change. From emerging technologies like AI and cybersecurity to digital equity and student success initiatives, CDE empowers decision-makers with the intelligence they need to create modern, resilient, and future-ready learning environments.Learn more at https://www.govtech.com/education ===========About the National School Boards Association:Founded in 1940, the National School Boards Association’s (NSBA) purpose is to ensure each student everywhere has access to excellent and equitable public education governed by high-performing school board leaders and supported by the community.With members spread across the United States, the Virgin Islands, and Canada, NSBA is the only national organization representing school boards. Founded in 1940, the National School Boards Association's (NSBA) purpose is to ensure each student everywhere has access to excellent and equitable public education governed by high-performing school board leaders and supported by the community.With members spread across the United States, the Virgin Islands, and Canada, NSBA is the only national organization representing school boards. Along with its member state associations and member public school districts representing locally elected school board officials serving millions of public school students, NSBA believes that public education is a civil right necessary to the dignity and freedom of the American people and that each child, regardless of their ability, ethnicity, socioeconomic status, identity, or citizenship, deserves equitable access to an education that maximizes their individual potential.Learn more at https://www.nsba.org/home

