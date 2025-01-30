2 Disaster Recovery Centers Remain Open This Week

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Although the deadline to apply for FEMA Individual Assistance has passed, the Disaster Recovery Centers in Chester and Greenwood counties remain open until Jan. 31.

Chester County

Gateway Conference Center, 3200 Commerce Drive, Suite A, Richburg, SC 29729

Open Jan. 30-31, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Greenwood County

United Way of the Lakelands, 929 Phoenix St., Greenwood, SC 29646

Open Jan. 30-31, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

FEMA is encouraging South Carolinians affected by Hurricane Helene to visit these centers for in-person assistance as soon as possible.

You can visit any open center to meet with representatives of FEMA, the state of South Carolina and the U.S. Small Business Administration. No appointment is needed.

Homeowners and renters in Abbeville, Aiken, Allendale, Anderson, Bamberg, Barnwell, Beaufort, Cherokee, Chester, Edgefield, Fairfield, Greenville, Greenwood, Hampton, Jasper, Kershaw, Laurens, Lexington, McCormick, Newberry, Oconee, Orangeburg, Pickens, Richland, Saluda, Spartanburg, Union and York counties and the Catawba Indian Nation can apply for federal assistance.

The quickest way to receive updates is to go online to DisasterAssistance.gov . You can also visit a Disaster Recovery Center, or use the FEMA App for mobile devices or by calling toll-free 800-621-3362. The telephone line is open every day, and the help is available in many languages. If you use a relay service, such as Video Relay Service (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service. For a video with American Sign Language, voiceover and open captions about how to apply for FEMA assistance, select this link.

FEMA programs are accessible to survivors with disabilities and others with access and functional needs.