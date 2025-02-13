Local Telecom Dodges the Competition and Quietly Continues to Grow

702 Communications Apartment Internet Providers

702 Communications dodges the competition by making an impact locally by being community-minded and providing quality internet to apartments in Fargo, ND.

FARGO, ND, ND, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Understanding the competition in providing apartment buildings with high-quality internet services is intense. 702 knows that supporting their community is a priority, focusing on the people who live and work in the area. By providing them with services that make their lives easier, add a bit of joy, and keep families connected, they successfully fulfill their mission.Founded in 1999, 702 Communications began providing internet services to apartment buildings and other multi-dwelling units (MDUs), making its first connection in 2008. Over the past fifteen years, the total number of connected buildings has reached 450, with the capacity to serve over 16,000 residents in the greater Fargo-Moorhead area.In 2010, 702 Communications expanded by acquiring Valley Telecom. Just four years later, 702 Communications made another significant move to better support their community by launching a gigabit offering. It took other Internet Service Providers (ISPs) over three years to start promoting and offering the same type of service.Today, the mission of 702 Communications remains strong, now with an enhanced goal to extend their capabilities beyond apartment buildings. In 2024, 702 Communications won the bid to connect rural communities with Fiber To The Home (FTTH). Essentially, this initiative involves attaching fiber optic cable directly to homes in the areas surrounding Moorhead, MN. By digging to homes and buildings, residents receive the fastest and, perhaps more importantly, the most reliable internet to stay connected even during bouts of severe weather. This initiative would not have become a reality without 702 Communications recognizing their responsibility to the communities they serve.Ultimately, these stories represent the essence of 702 Communications. Humble strategies and ongoing improvements aim to connect apartment tenants and rural homeowners to the full range of internet access. This will continue to be achieved through community involvement and by listening to the area's needs. After 25 years, 702 Communications provides comparable options while offering residents of the greater Fargo-Moorhead area a local choice for internet, TV, and phone services.To learn more about the apartments and MDUs wired with 702 Communications’ latest technology,contact Brian Heger, bheger@702communications.com.

