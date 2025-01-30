Governor Newsom proclaims Fred Korematsu Day 2025

PROCLAMATION

Fred Korematsu did not set out to become a civil rights hero, but at the age of 23, he made the bold choice to challenge the policy of Japanese internment – and forever altered the course of history. This year, as we commemorate the 106th anniversary of his birth, we reflect on his courageous crusade for civil rights.

When the United States entered World War II, Korematsu tried to enlist and fight for his country but was turned away. Not long after, under Executive Order 9066, he was one of the more than 120,000 Japanese Americans ordered to report to internment camps. Korematsu defied the order, a brave act of protest that led to his arrest and conviction, which he fought all the way to the Supreme Court.

Though the Court ultimately ruled against him, Korematsu found vindication forty years later, when a federal court overturned his criminal conviction. In that courtroom, Korematsu said, regarding his case, that “being an American citizen was not enough…you have to look like one, otherwise they say you can’t tell a difference between a loyal and a disloyal American,” asking the government to ensure that such wrongs never happen again. In 1998, President Bill Clinton awarded Korematsu the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Throughout his life, Korematsu worked tirelessly to ensure Americans understood the lessons learned from a dark chapter of our history. Today, as we confront attacks on our fundamental rights and freedoms and hate-fueled violence across the country, it is clear that Korematsu’s extraordinary fight for civil rights is far from over. His legacy is an inspiration and reminder to all of us that we must continue to stand against injustice in our daily lives.

NOW THEREFORE I, GAVIN NEWSOM, Governor of the State of California, do hereby proclaim January 30, 2025, as “Fred Korematsu Day.”

IN WITNESS WHEREOF I have hereunto set my hand and caused the Great Seal of the State of California to be affixed this 30th day of January 2025.

GAVIN NEWSOM

Governor of California

ATTEST:

SHIRLEY N. WEBER, Ph.D.

Secretary of State