LBMC Launches 2025 Business Outlook Report Outlining Top Business Trends, Growth Opportunities, Economic Challenges

Eighth Annual Report Also Highlights Industry-Specific Insights

Nashville, Tenn., Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LBMC, a top 40 public accounting firm and the largest Tennessee-based professional services and business consulting firm, announces the release of its eighth annual Business Outlook Report. This 2025 report provides an analysis of emerging business trends, growth opportunities, and economic challenges across industries such as healthcare, technology, retail, manufacturing and distribution.

The publication explores critical themes such as the adoption of generative artificial intelligence (AI), the impact of hybrid and return to work models, heightened cybersecurity demands, and changing buyer behaviors. It equips businesses with actionable insights to adapt to these trends, mitigate risks, and capitalize on opportunities in the year ahead. LBMC’s latest Business Outlook Report also highlights how businesses can leverage innovation and adopt resilient strategies to achieve sustained growth and stability amidst uncertainty.

“This year’s report underscores our dedication to equipping clients with the strategies and tools to excel amid rapid transformation and a changing political and economic environment. As this year’s findings show, businesses are recalibrating their strategies to meet both opportunities and obstacles head-on,” said Jim Meade, CEO and Managing Shareholder, LBMC, PC. “At LBMC our focus is on aligning our firm with our clients’ evolving needs by continuously expanding our capabilities across markets, services, and industries while embracing innovation. We’re excited to share this report as part of our ongoing commitment to providing strategic insights and industry-specific expertise for the businesses and industries we serve.”

Download your copy of the Business Outlook Report here.

Key Highlights of the 2025 Report:

Top Business Trends

Re-examining work models, global talent acquisition and optimizing talent productivity. Investing in current talent from reskilling initiatives for efficiency and empowering future leaders.

Harnessing generative AI for automation, operational efficiency, and enhanced customer experiences.

Scaling omnichannel growth with e-commerce strategies and digital tools.

Emphasizing cybersecurity to address escalating threats.

Focusing on M&A activity, with middle-market companies increasingly targeted by strategic buyers and private equity groups (PEGs) seeking opportunities for growth.

Industry Spotlights

Healthcare : Optimizing the revenue cycle and maximizing tax credits to enhance financial and patient outcomes.

: Optimizing the revenue cycle and maximizing tax credits to enhance financial and patient outcomes. Technology and SaaS : Driving innovation through AI, 5G connectivity, and sustainability efforts.

: Driving innovation through AI, 5G connectivity, and sustainability efforts. Retail, Manufacturing and Distribution: Adapting to omnichannel demand and reinforcing supply chain resilience.

Economic and Regulatory Outlook

Insights into U.S. economic trends impacting middle-market companies, including interest rates, inflation, and global instability.

Analysis of regulatory changes anticipated under the new administration, which are expected to influence tax, labor, and environmental policies.

“At LBMC, we continuously monitor market trends and prepare for the business challenges our clients may encounter. We invite you to explore the report and connect with us for guidance in achieving your business goals,” said Suzanne Reed, Chief Marketing Officer, LBMC.

About LBMC

LBMC is a USA Today Top Recommended Firm, one of the Southeast’s largest accounting and business consulting firms, and an Accounting Today Top 40 Firm in the Nation serving more than 11,000 clients with diverse needs across a spectrum of industries. Primary client groups include privately-owned and private-equity-backed middle market companies in the healthcare, manufacturing/distribution, real estate, and technology spaces. At the forefront of innovation, LBMC leverages advanced business intelligence and AI technologies to drive growth, efficiency, and strategic insights for our clients. Founded in 1984 as a traditional accounting firm, LBMC today is an industry leader in audit, tax, advisory, technology, human resources, and wealth advisory services for businesses and individuals. LBMC has more than 900 team members, with offices in Nashville, Chattanooga, Knoxville, and Memphis, Tennessee; Louisville, Kentucky; and Charlotte, North Carolina and remote offices. For more information on LBMC’s experts and comprehensive services, visit our website or call 615.377.4600. Discover career opportunities or learn more about how LBMC’s services and culture can support your business goals. Connect with us on LinkedIn for the latest insights on talent, client engagement, and business growth.

Attachment

Lisa Namm LBMC 6153092356 lisa.namm@lbmc.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.