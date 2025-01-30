Submit Release
Methanex Corporation – Notice of Cash Dividend

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Methanex Corporation (the “Company” or “Methanex”) (TSX:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of US$0.185 per share. The dividend will be payable on March 31, 2025, to holders of common shares of record on March 17, 2025.

Methanex is a Vancouver-based, publicly traded company and is one of the world's largest producers and suppliers of methanol to major international markets. Methanex shares are listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada under the trading symbol "MX" and on the NASDAQ Global Select Market in the United States under the trading symbol "MEOH". Methanex can be visited online at www.methanex.com.

