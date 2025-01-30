WSG Latin American Antitrust and M&A Groups Release Comprehensive Guide on Evolving Merger Control Frameworks Across the Region

Houston, TX, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The WSG Latin American Antitrust and M&A Groups are proud to announce the release of "Navigating Merger Control in Latin America: A Strategic Guide for Global M&A". This publication provides an in-depth analysis of the merger control landscape across Latin America, as a valuable resource for navigating the complexities of merger control across the region, empowering your business to seize new opportunities with confidence.

Over the past few years, competition authorities throughout Latin America have developed distinct frameworks for merger control, drawing on the practices of advanced jurisdictions such as the United States, the United Kingdom, and the European Union. These evolving frameworks have established key precedents that are reshaping M&A transactions across the region. However, the absence of a unified regional approach continues to pose significant challenges for cross-border operations.

“In multi-jurisdictional transactions, navigating the complex and diverse merger control regimes of multiple countries simultaneously can be both challenging and time-sensitive,” said Fiorella Monge, WSG Antitrust Group Leader and Associate at Rodrigo, Elias & Medrano Abogados. “Our publication aims to serve as a trusted resource for businesses seeking to minimize risks and maximize opportunities in the Latin American market.”

This guide offers a comprehensive overview of the latest trends and discussions shaping merger control in the region. It also provides practical guidance on critical topics, including gun jumping, imposed remedies, clean team agreements, antitrust risk allocation in SPAs, and strategies to mitigate potential regulatory delays. Drawing on the expertise of WSG’s extensive network, the guide includes country-specific insights from 17 key Latin American jurisdictions. This is a testament to the power of WSG member partnerships and the highest level of expertise WSG members provide on key industry updates.

To access the To access the Navigating Merger Control in Latin America: A Strategic Guide for Global M&A Report, click here. For a printable version, click here.

World Services Group is the most prominent global network of independent firms that provides an exclusive setting and platform to connect its members to the most elite legal firms and their multinational clients worldwide. WSG provides cross-industry access to a select few investment banking and accounting firms creating more expansive opportunities to service clients. The network is comprised of over 120 firms worldwide. Members act in over 150 jurisdictions with over 23,000 professionals globally. www.worldservicesgroup.com.

Name: Lorena Rebollo Email: lrebollo@worldservicesgroup.com Job Title: Marketing & Events Manager

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.