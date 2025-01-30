Sign up for firearms safety certification (published January 30, 2025)

Though most hunting seasons are more than seven months away, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources encourages anyone who plans to take a firearms safety class to sign up now.

Firearms safety certification is required of anyone born after Dec. 31, 1979, to purchase a hunting license in Minnesota. It’s recommended for anyone who hunts, even if by law they don’t need to be certified. People who are certified are less likely to be injured, or worse, in a firearms-related hunting incident.

The DNR and its volunteer firearms safety instructors put on hundreds of classes each year and certify more than 23,000 students. However, classes tend to fill quickly and people who put off signing up might not be able to find a class close to home. Those who wait too long might have to wait for next year to get certified.

“It’s becoming increasingly common for us to receive calls from people during late summer and early fall who are panicked because they can’t find an open firearms safety class,” said Capt. Jon Paurus, DNR Enforcement education program coordinator. “There are a lot of open classes on the calendar now, but that number will diminish as the year goes on. We urge people to make a plan and sign up now.”

For more information about firearms safety certification and the class calendar, visit the DNR website.