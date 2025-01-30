Lineal Achieves RelativityOne Migration Milestone

Lineal migrates over 1,000 matters to RelativityOne in the span of six months

CHICAGO, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lineal has achieved a significant milestone in RelativityOne migrations, establishing itself as an industry leader in digital transformation services in the discovery space. In the last six months of 2024, Lineal migrated over 1,000 matters from Relativity Server to RelativityOne across multiple Lineal and Lineal-client instances around the world.

As a Relativity Gold Provider Partner, a distinction given to partners providing exceptional service to their RelativityOne end users, Lineal has migrated hundreds of clients to RelativityOne, encompassing thousands of matters and workspaces across client environments and internal instances.

“Our expertise in RelativityOne migrations is not just about moving data; it’s about empowering our clients to succeed with a superior platform that drives success,” said Major Baisden, CEO of Lineal. “Our ability to migrate over 1,000 matters in just six months is a testament to our people, our processes, and our commitment to delivering the best technology in the world to our clients.”

At Lineal, migrations are more than moving data – they are a chance to revolutionize how organizations manage and leverage information. By leveraging cutting-edge tools like Amplify, Lineal streamlines workflows, unlocks AI-driven insights, delivers cost savings, and, most notably, makes good on the most important promises of digital transformation — improving business processes with the best available technology and empowering data-driven decisions.

Relativity recently shared on their blog that new matters created on or after January 1, 2028, must be hosted in RelativityOne, with limited geographical and use case exceptions. Existing Relativity Server matters, created on or before December 31, 2027, will continue to be supported in Server. Lineal is well-positioned to support clients throughout their cloud migrations.

“We are committed to helping law firms and corporate legal departments realize the value of adopting RelativityOne,” said Jeanne Somma, Chief Customer Officer of Lineal. “Our tools are purposefully built to integrate with RelativityOne in ways that extract the most important data points of collection so that our clients can make decisions on data and then drive those decisions down to documents. As Relativity continues to add more advanced capabilities like Relativity aiR, we continue to build tools to maximize its impact.”

“Migrating over 1,000 matters in six months is an impressive feat and a true reflection of Lineal’s dedication to address modern legal data challenges with speed and precision,” said Laurie Usewicz, Chief Partner Officer of Relativity. “We look forward to seeing Lineal build on this success as they continue to apply their deep technical knowledge and expertise to guide clients through their cloud journeys.”

Founded in 2009, Lineal is a leader in eDiscovery, managed services, investigations, and legal technology innovation. The company’s comprehensive suite of services, including transformative data migrations and groundbreaking solutions like Amplify, enables legal teams to tackle their most complex data challenges with confidence. A global company, Lineal operates in the United States, United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates, Germany, Switzerland, Brazil, India, China, Hong Kong, and Singapore. Learn more at www.lineal.com.

